In the Dota 2 Agility category we can find Phantom Assassin, one of the best known warriors in this world due to all her history and way of working with her victims. This is a killer who comes from the group “Hermanas del Velo”Very little is known about her and her colleagues, but what is evident is that they are the best at doing the job of eliminating targets.

His abilities stand out for having the ability to move towards the adversaries to attack them in Melee and cause very strong wounds. Despite being relatively easy to control, you will need to learn the tricks of the character to be more likely to win the games with it, so in our complete Dota 2 guide we are going to leave you the tips you should follow to do it.

The best strategies to obtain victory in Dota 2

Phantom Assassin roles in Dota 2

Phantom Assassin is a good warrior for Evasion in combat, as it has the ability to leave as fast as it gets to the confrontation. However, it is the best to dedicate to Carry throughout the game, gradually becomes more powerful and can lead battles together.

Phantom Assassin abilities in Dota 2

With the skills of this character you can be a good offensive opponent, it is perfect for surprise attacks and critical hits. These powers have to be activated at specific times To make them work well, then we leave you how they are used and what they do in battles.

Suffocating dagger

Slows and deals damage to target with a suffocating dagger.

Phantasmal Strike

Teleports directly to the target and greatly increases your speed to attack much faster. It is good to activate it when the opponent is low on health, thus ensuring a kill.

Dispel

Increases the probability of evade enemy attacks and makes it invisible. To escape unfavorable combat it is always a great way to use it.

Coup de grace

Increases the probability of causing Critical Hit with his attacks.

Knife twist

Unlocked with the Shard of Aghanim. Throw knives around her to wound and break nearby enemies. This is the only attack that Phantom Assassin can make on multiple enemies, use it when necessary.

Phantom Assassin talent tree in Dota 2

The talents of Phantom Assassin focus on improving their skills, as this makes her a powerful Carry that can easily take out enemies. Therefore, all the upgrades you select are good depending on the powers that you use the most during battles.

Level 10: + 1s duration for Phantasmal Strike or -2s cooldown for Suffocating Dagger.

+ 1s duration for Phantasmal Strike or -2s cooldown for Suffocating Dagger. Level 15: 12% Lifesteal OR +250 Spear Range. for Phantasmal Strike.

12% Lifesteal OR +250 Spear Range. for Phantasmal Strike. Level 20: -3 Armor Reduction or + 35% Evasion to Fade.

-3 Armor Reduction or + 35% Evasion to Fade. Level 25: + 7% chance for Coup de Grace or Suffocating Dagger throws three daggers.

Advantages and weaknesses of Phantom Assassin in Dota 2

Phantom Assassin’s job is hunt down the most fragile Heroes, those who have little life or who are at a disadvantage in the face of her attacks. The modus Operandi is to attack them by surprise with the Phantasmal Strike to slow them down and finish killing them. It is also excellent for evasion, speed and critical damage that it can cause when it attacks an opponent, although everything is more effective when it has allies like Vengeful Spirit, Omniknight, Magnus, Slardar, Ancient Apparition or Beastmaster. Its weaknesses are as follows:

It is vulnerable to any kind of negative effect .

. Mostly, you need to use the Black King’s Rod so that it works well.

so that it works well. It’s bad for play defensively.

It does not work if it is not enhanced with levels on time.

Strong heroes against Phantom Assassin

Bane.

Broodmother.

Ax.

Dragon Knight.

Centaur Warrunner.

Morphling.

Lion.

Omnilight.

Puck.

Razor.

Skywrath Mage.

Timbersaw.

Specter.

Hoodwink.

Weak heroes against Phantom Assassin

Crystal Maiden.

Sniper.

Nature’s Prophet.

Riki.

Dazzle.

Anti-Mage.

Items for Phantom Assassin in Dota 2

This Hero needs a lot of gold and mana, in addition to have to farm fast in the first stage of the game so that he can become an excellent warrior for the team. Its characteristics are not going to be enough, and it is for this reason that we must add special objects to enhance its abilities.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Boots of Speed.

Mitigating Sheet.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Boots of Power.

Battle Fury.

Desolate.

Rod of the Black King.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Occasional Objects

Butterfly.

Mask of Madness.

Assault breastplate.

Nullifier.

Eye of Skadi.

Rod of the Monkey King.

Sange and Yasha.

Each of these points will be may Phantom Assassin be a weapon to kill, With it you won’t have to worry about getting into any kind of combat, including the confrontation against Roshan in Dota 2.

