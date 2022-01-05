In Dota 2 there are several types of sorcery practitioners who have become recognized in this universe for their combat skills, which allow them to become a Very good hero at incapacitating and dealing damage with their spells. In fact, he draws attention for one of his curse powers that transforms opponents into frogs.

Lion is considered to be the Ancient Grand Master of the Demonic Witchcraft Rites, after becoming popular for doing justice in the world, his soul was corrupted by the ego and he turned to a demon to go for power. This one betrayed him and Lion killed him by getting a demonioplasty with one of his victim’s arms, but he also paid the price by turning into a monstrous creature. In our complete guide to Dota 2 we are going to leave you the tips that you have to follow to learn to control this character.

Lion’s roles in Dota 2

Lion is good at developing in roles like Initiator, Nuker, Supporter, and Disabler. His powers are perfect for weakening enemies and they work very well with other spellcasters, especially in the middle or end of the game. Its main mission is to adapt to different situations depending on what the game requires, It can be a great opponent for taking out adversaries, but it is even better serving as a reinforcement for allies.

Lion’s abilities in Dota 2

Lion’s powers from a distance allow it to be unpredictable in fighting, as well as having the ability to become strong each time the game time advances. Mostly, they are used to incapacitate enemies, but if you learn to activate them properly you will ensure a lot of kills.

Earthly Spike

Stuns and slows enemies after hitting them with a spike attack that is invoked in front of Lion. It’s a great way to take down multiple opponents in front or to secure a final blow against a low-health opponent.

Curse

Turn the opponent into a toad for a few seconds and deactivate all his abilities.

Mana Drain

Soak up the mana target to fill yours.

Finger of death

Performs a spell that gut the enemy to deal a lot of damage and allows you to grow stronger and stronger when you take the life of an enemy with this ability.

Lion’s talent tree in Dota 2

In talents we have several advantages that we can take advantage of to reinforce some character flaws. For example, you have to improve your speed and life, since they are the main points that can affect you in confrontations. Here are some recommendations:

Level 10: +15 Movement Speed ​​OR +60 Damage. Speed ​​first.

+15 Movement Speed ​​OR +60 Damage. Speed ​​first. Level 15: -2s Earthen Spike Cooldown or +70 max health per victim of Finger of Death. The maximum life will allow the health problem to be less.

-2s Earthen Spike Cooldown or +70 max health per victim of Finger of Death. The maximum life will allow the health problem to be less. Level 20: +20 damage per victim to Finger of Death or Mana Drain restores allies. Both are very good choices, the damage to defeat enemies if you are at a good level, or choose to be a mana boost for them.

+20 damage per victim to Finger of Death or Mana Drain restores allies. Both are very good choices, the damage to defeat enemies if you are at a good level, or choose to be a mana boost for them. Level 25: +800 Range to Earth Spike or +250 Area of ​​Effect to Curse. Select the spell that you use frequently.

Advantages and weaknesses of Lion in Dota 2

Lion’s strength is undoubtedly his versatility, although he is primarily the team’s support ganker, which makes him a good companion alongside characters like Tinker, Leshrac, Centaur Warrunner, Pugna or Anti-Mage. Practically, he is in charge of disabling opponents, while another finishes damaging them, especially at the beginning and middle of the game. Some of its weaknesses are the following:

It has little life.

Its movement speed is slow.

It can be countered by immunity.

Strong heroes before Lion

Abaddon.

Lifestealer.

Puck.

Rubick.

Slark.

Nyx Assassin.

Tidehunter.

Weak heroes before Lion

Phantom Assassin.

Drow Ranger.

Enchantress.

Jellyfish.

Ember Spirit.

Wraith King.

Weaver.

Items for Lion in Dota 2

The items that you have to equip Lion have to be chosen specifically for enhance its less conspicuous features in fighting. In this list you can find the most suitable items for him in certain parts of the game.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Boots of Tranquility.

Translation Dagger.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Aghanim’s Scepter.

Gleaming Cloak.

Staff of the Force.

Occasional Objects

Ethereal Lens.

Dagon.

Urn of Shadows.

Scythe of Vyse.

Medallion of Courage.

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity.

The good thing about this character is that he can be a excellent warrior for group combatWith it you will constantly advance in the game if you know how to control it. It will take time, but little by little you will become a professional with Lion if you follow these tips and learn how to get a lot of Gold in Dota 2.

