Lich is a character that not only draws attention for its design, but also for the skills you use in combat. You will not find another equal Hero in Dota 2, and that is why he is so loved by players, because he has become an excellent warrior to keep the defense up and advance through the battlefield when the enemy team least expects it. .

The origin of Lich begins after an ice wizard named Ethreain enslaved various kingdoms, being evil, his slaves handed him a trap to chain it up and throw it to a lake that has no bottom. Ethreain died while falling into the depths until the geomancer Anhil performed a resurrection rite on him by turning him into a Lich. Next, in our complete guide to Dota 2, we are going to tell you more about this interesting Hero so that you can learn to control him like a pro.

Lich roles in Dota 2

Lich is a good character who works on defensive and reinforcing roles for your allies. Your main job in the team is to stay close to the towers and face enemies that approach the structure, also to support allies with skills like Frost Shield and Chain Frost. Therefore, it is recommended that you always have scrolls to teleport to where your companions need you. Their roles are:

Support: focuses on giving the team an advantage with their skills.

focuses on giving the team an advantage with their skills. Nuker: It has high damage spells that allow you to eliminate enemy Heroes quickly (especially at high level).

Characteristics of Lich in Dota 2

Attack

Attack speed – 115.

– 115. Hurt – 48-57.

– 48-57. Attack range – 550.

– 550. Speed ​​of movement – 295.

– 295. Spell Amplification – 0.0%.

– 0.0%. Mana Regeneration – 1.95.

Defending

General Armor – 1.5.

– 1.5. Physical resistance – 8%.

– 8%. Magic resistance – 25%.

– 25%. State resistance – 0%.

– 0%. Evasion – 0%.

– 0%. Life regeneration – two.

Lich abilities in Dota 2

This Hero is part of the Ranged Agility sectionIts abilities allow you to slow down and deal damage, making it perfect for fighting enemies with Melee attacks, if you have a tower or ally nearby.

Frost Blast

Slows down movement and attack speed for 4 seconds by launching a projectile of frost that hits the enemy.

Frost Shield

Generates a shield of frost that protects Lich and slow nearby enemies.

Sinister look

Drain the mana of the enemy while pulling him half the distance between the two. It is advisable to improve it with the Aghanim’s Scepter.

Chain Freeze

To send a ice orb to a target and bounces 10 times between nearby enemies, dealing damage to all of them.

Ice Summit

If you equip a Aghami Fragment, Lich gains a new ability that generates an icicle to slow nearby enemies by 30%.

Lich talent tree in Dota 2

The Talent Tree is something that stands out when improving the character, although you should know when to start doing it. It is recommended that you invest your upgrades in skills such as Frost Blast, Sinister Gaze, and Frost Shield to be well prepared for combat before unlocking talents. Lod de Lich are as follows:

Level 10: +2 for all attributes (optional)

+2 for all attributes (optional) Level 10: You should first focus on +125 Radius and Chill Blast Damage and then + 10% Ice Shield Damage Reduction. In this way, you improve the areas of your role.

You should first focus on +125 Radius and Chill Blast Damage and then + 10% Ice Shield Damage Reduction. In this way, you improve the areas of your role. Level 15: When you get here, we recommend selecting +100 damage and leaving -3 seconds cooldown for Frost Blast as a final upgrade.

When you get here, we recommend selecting +100 damage and leaving -3 seconds cooldown for Frost Blast as a final upgrade. Level 20: You mostly spend your time near allies and towers, so take +100 Damage for Chain Freeze and then +4 seconds duration for Ice Shield.

You mostly spend your time near allies and towers, so take +100 Damage for Chain Freeze and then +4 seconds duration for Ice Shield. Level 25: +50 Health Regen for Ice Shield would be good for when you have to face a lot of enemies, and then you can select unlimited bounces for Chain Freeze.

Advantages and weaknesses of Lich in Dota 2

As an ally, Lich works very well for support most Heroes, but among them stand out characters such as:

Wraith King.

Chaos Knight.

Riki.

Ember Spirit.

Void Spirit.

Earth Spirit.

Slardar.

Tusk.

Strong heroes before Lich

Meepo.

Chaos Knight.

Naga Siren.

Terrorblade.

Omniknight.

Weak heroes before Lich

Phoenix

Anti-Mage.

Lycan.

Dark Willow.

Bristleback.

Items for Lich in Dota 2

The items are elements that you must have yes or yes when you control Lich, this improves its characteristics considerably and helps you to become a more difficult opponent to knock down. In the following list we are going to leave you the objects that you should use in each stage of the game, you can find the information of each of them in the “Learn” section of “Objects” from Dota 2.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Boots of Tranquility.

Staff of the Force.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Ethereal Lens.

Gleaming Cloak.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Translation Dagger.

Aghanim’s Scepter.

Occasional Objects

Invigorating Orb.

Urn of Shadows.

Mekansm.

Blazon Solar.

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity.

It should be noted that before equip any item, make sure of what you need at that moment, since the situations of the game change constantly. Another of the famous characters that you can learn to control is Dragon Knight, a completely different Hero from Lich.

