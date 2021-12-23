One of the most interesting choices you can make in Dota 2 is to use Crystal Maiden, a warrior who stands out for her freezing abilities that allow to be of great support for your team in most circumstances. Its ability to slow down makes it a difficult opponent to face, especially when it is at a high level.

Rylai, also known as Crystal Maiden, is a young woman who comes from a warm Kingdom where her powers affected those around her, and therefore was banished to the North of Icerack, where a magician trained her and made her a teacher of the Freezing Arts. Controlling her properly takes time, but in our complete Dota 2 guide we are going to show you the details you need to know about her to master her powers.

Crystal Maiden roles in Dota 2

Crystal Maiden is a long-distance Agility character, she works very well to support her companions, either regenerating mana or slowing enemies when they are low on health. so they can be quickly removed. Therefore, it is used mainly to defend or reinforce attacks, its progress is slow, however, when its skills are leveled, it is very difficult to knock it down. Their roles are:

Devastating:

Disabler:

Jungle:

Support:

Crystal Maiden’s abilities in Dota 2

This is a Heroine who in the first minutes of the game can show off by taking advantage of her disabling abilities to stay in lane and secure multiple kills. The slow is one of her most impressive gifts, but she also has Freezing Field that can save her and her close teammates from dire situations with the offense this power offers.

As a recommendation, in the first stage of the game, Crystal Maiden can spend a long time near a tower defending and waiting for the perfect moment to slow down enemy Heroes and eliminate them. This helps her to get levels, and in case she wants to go higher or wants to level up with her enemies, she is perfect for getting rid of the reptiles of the Jungle.

Crystalline Explosion

Activates a freezing blast that slow down enemies around him. It is good to face Heroes or many enemies at the same time.

Freezing

Freeze the target completely preventing it from moving for a few seconds, time is longer if it does it with Creeps. This skill you have to practice it to use it in critical moments of enemies, it is the one that will help you and your allies to deliver the last blows.

Arcane Aura

Improves the regeneration of bonus mana to all team members regardless of your location. It is a skill that you have to improve if or if in the middle of the game, it will make your group more prepared for the combats.

Freezing field

Gives Crystal Maiden additional armor, and summons a wave of 100 ice blasts at random places in a certain range. This damages and slows hit enemies.

Crystal Maiden talent tree in Dota 2

In the Crystal Maiden Talent Tree we can find various improvements, Although the important thing is that you focus on increasing the damage of this character’s attacks. In this list we leave you what they are and which you should activate first:

Level 10: +50 damage or + 15% magic resistance. Starting damage is the priority for Crystal Maiden, so select this option and save magic resistance for later.

+50 damage or + 15% magic resistance. Starting damage is the priority for Crystal Maiden, so select this option and save magic resistance for later. Level 15: +200 Health OR +125 Cast Range. Life is essential in crucial moments, these additional 200 could save you from certain attacks. In case you also need scope, use items like the Ethereal Lens.

+200 Health OR +125 Cast Range. Life is essential in crucial moments, these additional 200 could save you from certain attacks. In case you also need scope, use items like the Ethereal Lens. Level 20: +120 gold per minute or -35 seconds to spawn time after death. Both are good options, analyze how you are developing on the battlefield and select the one that goes best. The most recommended is gold, because it helps you buy things, and in turn, pay to resurrect.

+120 gold per minute or -35 seconds to spawn time after death. Both are good options, analyze how you are developing on the battlefield and select the one that goes best. The most recommended is gold, because it helps you buy things, and in turn, pay to resurrect. Level 25: +1.5 second Freeze duration or +200 Freezing Field damage. Damage always comes in handy, and especially when it comes to the ultimate ability.

Advantages and weaknesses of Crystal Maiden in Dota 2

It is important to consider the synergy of the allies, since it is very good working with Heroes like Juggernaut, Timbersaw or Sven. Being elusive, Crystal Maiden does very well against enemies that are bad at startup, slow, melee and with little life. However, there are certain details that affect it and if you do not master the character well, they could harm the rest of the game:

Low movement speed.

It is very weak.

It has to depend on the attack of allies in many situations.

Strong heroes against Crystal Maiden

Bounty Hunter.

Bristleback.

Clockwerk.

Doom.

Earth Spirit.

Jakiro.

Legion Commander.

Tidehunter.

Weak heroes against Crystal Maiden

Slark.

Phantom Assassin.

Templar Assassin.

Troll Warlord.

Anti-Mage.

Chaos Knight.

Items for Crystal Maiden in Dota 2

For all Dota 2 Heroes it is always good carry items with you to increase the chances of winning and make the characters more powerful than they are. Here we mention some of the most effective articles with Crystal Maiden.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Boots of Speed.

Wind Loop.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Boots of Tranquility.

Gleaming Cloak.

Translation Dagger.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity.

Staff of the Force.

Rod of the Black King.

Occasional Objects

Aghanim’s Scepter.

Meteorite Hammer.

Ethereal Lens.

Drum of the Resistance.

Veil of Discord.

Crystal Maiden is an excellent option, as long as you fulfill the roles intended for this character, and take into account the characteristics indicated in the guide. Remember that you can also keep trying the best characters for advanced players in Dota 2.

