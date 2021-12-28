When we talk about stamina and incredible attacks in combat we immediately think of one of the fiercest characters in Dota 2, such as Bristleback. This is a hero known for devastating his opponents in battles without fear, having the ability to cause a lot of damage when being part of the Melee force category.

His real name is Rigwarl, he was previously popular with bars because he never missed a fight and was always victorious. Even He was hired by people to keep the peace in the neighborhood until a northern giant defeated him, so he vowed to take revenge on him by acquiring new powers. In our complete Dota 2 guide you will find the best Bristleback tricks to be a killing machine during all your games.

Bristleback roles in Dota 2

Bristleback turns heads when in roles as Initiator or Nuker, but the ones that stand out the most is Carry and Resistant. The characteristics he has, and his physique, allow him to become a durable and efficient character for the team when skills are used correctly. As time progresses, Bristleback grows more and more powerful in most of his attributes.

Bristleback abilities in Dota 2

The powers of this character have the ability to cause a lot of physical damage to enemies, he is lethal when he approaches an opponent with little health. In fact, most of his special attacks can slow down their target and make them return to battle, leaving him less likely to survive when Bristleback is in front of him.

Nasal Viscosity

Bristleback throws snot at his enemy to slow him down and lower his armor. You can throw at it multiple times to build up the snot and make the effects last longer.

Rain of Thorns

Damage enemies around him expelling the thorns from his back, it also deals additional damage.

Spiny Back

It is resistant to damage caused by its side or behind, you can also activate the Rain of Thorns automatically.

Path of War

Every time he activates a spell he goes into a state of fury that increases their damage and speed. Also deals damage to enemies around the target.

Hair ball

Unlocked with Aghanim’s Shard, spits out a ball of hair that explodes at the targeted enemy causing it to activate 1 Nasal Viscosity and 2 Rains of Thorns.

Bristleback talent tree in Dota 2

Bristleback may start to have certain problems with some basic features, so you have to be very selective when using the Talent Tree. To do this, we advise you to follow these guidelines:

Level 10: +15 Damage or +2 Mana Regeneration. Mana is one of the biggest problems for Bristleback, so improving this aspect is a priority.

Level 15: +200 Health OR +20 Attack Speed. More life first, which is essential to survive mid-game.

Level 20: +20 Health Regeneration OR +20 Thorn Stack Damage. Health regeneration is going to come in handy before damage.

Level 25: 13% Lifesteal per spell or +24 Damage per stack for Path of War. Since you will be constantly using the skills, it will be better to improve the Path of War.

Bristleback advantages and weaknesses in Dota 2

Bristleback is practically a hunter, he can chase down opponents without any problem because he has the ability to become faster and stronger depending on the spells you have activated. Therefore, he is ready for any battle that is close to him, especially if he is fighting a single enemy. It is also good to keep in mind that it works with good synergy with Crystal Maiden, Dazzle, Drow Ranger, Skywrath Mage or Venomancer. Its weaknesses are as follows:

He becomes defenseless when his passive abilities are countered.

Has a hard time gathering mana in the beginning.

It is fragile to Nuker Ranged enemies.

Strong heroes against Bristleback

Outworld Destroyer.

Necrophos.

Silencer.

Razor.

Necrophos.

Hoodwink.

Grimstroke.

Doom.

Faceless Void.

Anti-Mage.

Legion Commander.

Lion.

Slardar.

Viper.

Weak heroes against Bristleback

Rubick.

Riki.

Sand King.

Phantom Lancer.

Meepo.

Pudge.

Moon.

Lycan.

Chaos Knight.

Huskar.

Broodmother.

Jakiro.

Items for Bristleback in Dota 2

The physical damage that Bristleback can inflict is shocking, but not enough to win the game. To take it to the next level and make it it becomes much stronger, we can make use of the items. The idea is to add qualities that lack evolution during the game and enhance the skills that make you a battle hunter.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Boots of Speed.

Spiritual Ring.

Ring of Regeneration.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Phase Boots.

Arcane Boots.

Vanguard.

Blazon Solar.

Defiant Hood.

Aghanim’s Scepter.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Shiva protection.

Lotus Orb.

Heart of Tarasca.

Occasional Objects

Assault breastplate.

Radiance.

Crimson Protection.

Octarine nucleus.

Pipe of Insight.

Knife Mesh.

By following these steps with Bristleback there will be no enemy to stop youOver time you will get better and better using this character, although you can also learn the characteristics of others such as Lich, Crystal Maiden or Dragon Knight.

