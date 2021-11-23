Manzana It has been characterized for years as one of the best when it comes to serving its customers, either remotely or in person. For this reason, it has earned the love, respect and trust of millions of users worldwide.

If you are an Apple user, it is most likely that at some point you have had the need to contact a representative of the company, especially if the product has a defect, to clarify concerns, make purchases online or to resolve system failures and errors, that is, matters where only an employee of the company can help you. But do you know how to contact Apple?

In this case, we will show you all the Possible ways to contact the Apple company and solve your problems. Let’s get started!

Like any successful multinational company, Apple has a number of contact lines, and each one of them fulfills a specific function.

So depending on the problem or question you have, it will be necessary to call or write to a special number or email. You can see all the possible ways to contact Apple.

Product and purchasing inquiries

Currently the way to buy any Apple product is through the Apple Online Store, where you can buy the latest products and accessories, track purchases, order status, modify personal information, among other things.

You can make purchases 24 hours a day, and if you want to buy a product and need detailed information, you can mark the following telephone numbers:

Buy Apple product: tlf. 900 150 503 – Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 20:00 and Saturdays from 09:00 to 18:00.

Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 20:00 and Saturdays from 09:00 to 18:00. Apple Online Store Customer Service: 900 150 503 – Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 20:00, and Saturdays from 09:00 to 18:00.

Purchasing for companies

If you are a business owner and you want to purchase Apple products with specialized care, you are in luck, since the Apple company also has a contact number for business purchases. To do this, you only have to contact the following telephone number:

Companies: tlf. 900 812 683

Web page: Business

Hours of operation: Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 20:00.

In addition, you will not only receive specialized and commercial attention, but also, you can enjoy some services, renovation plans, product financing and much more.

Purchases for the education sector

If you are an educational institution, student or teacher and you want to contact Apple for equipment financing, discounts on products / services or educational donations, you can do so through this contact number:

Education sector: 900 150 503

Web page: Apple Education

Hours of operation: Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 20:00, or Saturdays from 09:00 to 18:00.

Apple Store Stores

The most effective way to contact an authorized Apple agent It is through an official store, since in those places you can receive advice and guidance before any doubt. If you don’t know which Apple store is closest to you, take a look at this list of shops in Spain.

Authorized Apple Reseller

A Apple Authorized Reseller It is very different from an Apple Store, since in these you can find technical service, support, consulting and even training and certification … To find out which are the authorized Apple distributors, check the following link:

Authorized training provider

To the surprise of many, Manzana have a authorized training center, where can you take courses and workshops of different types, including application development courses, digital marketing and more.

Most of these courses are available worldwide, so if you want to contact Apple and know how to access them, enter through the official link from authorized training providers and discover everything they have prepared for you.

Support for products and services

If your problem is due to a failure or error, either at the level of software or hardware of an Apple product, do not worry. To solve the problem you can review the instructions offered by the Apple official portal, but if you want personalized attention, contact or enter with one of these links.

Information | Apple Support

