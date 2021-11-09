Use suggestions: the Messages app, which comes by default, can show you recommendations so that the Google Assistant can give you more information about movies, restaurants and much more. So if you want more information, you will have to tap on a suggestion to open the Google Assistant.

Find help with the Google Assistant: To search for information from the Google Assistant, open a conversation and tap Attach over the ‘+’ to Add. Next to the Google Assistant, you will have to touch an option to receive them.

Ask the Google Assistant for help: for this intelligent software to provide us with the information we need at that moment, we must open a conversation and hold down Start or say ‘Hey Google’. We can also choose to say something specific like ‘Cinemas Nearby’.

Respond and share content quickly with the Smart Reply feature and suggested actions: At the bottom of a conversation, we may find recommendations for Smart Response or suggested actions based on recent posts. To send a suggested reply, you will have to touch a word or phrase. These responses cannot be edited. And in order to complete a suggested action we will have to touch on it.

Where to use it

Not only can we use Google’s own assistant on Android phones, but we also have other functions that will help us in a way that we had not imagined until now. We will only have to learn how to configure these suggestions on a mobile with the operating system of the Mountain View company.

For your chats

In this case we will not talk about the quick answers that we saw previously through recommendations of the assistant itself, but we will talk about those that are shown thanks to the telephone keypad. And, there is no doubt that the mobile keyboard is used daily for practically everything, but above all to hold conversations. For this reason, it never hurts for the phone to help us at all times.

If you do not have this option enabled, you will have to follow these steps:

We enter an app where we can use the keyboard. Then, we will touch on the gear wheel icon (or on the top three points of the keyboard> Settings). This will take us to the settings of the keyboard itself, where we will have to choose Spell correction. Inside, there will be the option called Show suggestion strip, which we must activate to appear.

And, as an extra, we can also enable the following options:

Suggest next word.

Show emoji suggestions.

Show sticker suggestions.

Suggest contacts.

In the applications

The main function of these new recommendations, which began to be implemented in Android 11, is to save us previous steps to use applications, so that we do not have to search for apps, since they will all be available to us at the most opportune moment.

And all thanks to the artificial intelligence of the operating system, since the system itself will know our habits to know what software we are going to need at each moment of the day. Therefore, the more we use the smartphone, the better it can predict what we want to do at all times.

First of all, we must make sure that we count with Android 11 and the After you only have to keep your finger pressed on any area of ​​the phone’s home screen and click on the Configure screen option to be able to go to its settings. Then, we must click on the section of Suggestions and enable or disable these two options:

Suggestions in the list of all applications: these are those that will appear at the top of the application drawer.

Suggestions on the home screen: corresponding to the new apps set at the bottom of the home.

To improve the result of these recommendations we will always have the possibility of finishing pinning the apps. With this we will ensure that the app is maintained, that is, that it is always present at the bottom of the screen. To do this, we will have to hold it down when it appears and touch the small pushpin button. Although we can also prevent some applications from being shown as a suggestion.

For this, we will have to access the settings by pressing on the home screen and then entering the main screen settings> suggestions> blocked applications. Here, we will be shown a list of all installed applications to choose from among them which one we do not want to show again at the bottom of the main panel of your android phone or higher in the app drawer.

For the lock screen

Another option that has nothing to do with chats and messages that we write this option that will show us useful information and recommendations about calendars, reminders that we had set, flights and many more. In addition, all this will be shown to us on the lock screen of the Android mobile. Of course, we must go on to activate it. To do this, we must follow the following steps:

Access the settings. Use the quick search engine and type Personal results. Activate the Personal Suggestions option on the lock screen without having to ask.

You can even activate another extra to give you information of interest when you have headphones connected. To do this, enable the second option of Personal Results: In headphones.