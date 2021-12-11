Get ‘Fit’

The idea of ​​Samsung with Health is none other than to offer us not only an app for monitor our physical activity. In addition, our wearables can be connected so that we can gather all the possible information every time we exercise. All this will help to improve all the options related to the health and well-being of the person, being a quite successful option so that we can get ‘fit’ with the help of a mobile phone, in this case a Samsung Galaxy.

Renew your workouts

One of the possibilities that this tool offers us, with the aim that we can avoid getting bored as much as possible doing the same thing, will be to give ourselves new types of workouts that adapt to our physical condition.

To do this, if we enter Samsung Health and go to the section called Discover, we can find different training programs that will be a breath of fresh air at any time we see that the routine we were doing has become somewhat outdated and we are not getting results.

In addition, you will find different types so that you can carry them out anywhere, be it a room, a large living room, on the street … Everything will depend on your needs at that time.

Put sleep routines

The quality of our sleep will always be a prominent element when we want to fulfill a goal that we have set for ourselves in terms of our physical condition. More than anything, because it will be important in order to maintain a healthy body. Therefore, this tool will offer us a function that will help us track sleep. In this section, we can see a compilation of all the detailed information that has been recorded in recent days, in order to find out if we are resting well.

Although, to do such an exhaustive control it will be necessary to have a smart watch, if not, we will have to manually adjust the estimated sleep time and then qualify if we have rested well or not. While, in the case of having a wearable, having different sensors we can achieve more detailed monitoring.

Monitor stress

As in the previous case, we must not only take care of our physical health, but also our mental health. Therefore, thanks to this app we can measure stress levels before and after. In this way, we can see how much you have been able to relax with the Samsung Health stress tracker. However, as in the previous case, this functionality will be much more useful if we have a wearable, since thanks to its sensors it will be able to measure this aspect in more detail. Although, if you have any of the Galaxy with a heart sensor, you can easily measure your stress level.

Check your diet

We have already told you that the Samsung Health application will not only help us to exhaustively monitor the sport that we are doing throughout the days, but it also has a very complete menu with which we will also be able to improve our diet. That is, it will help us eat better and in a more balanced way. to lose weight and get in shape as soon as possible. To do this, we can save our meals, in addition to making use of the different recommendations of Samsung Health to improve little by little on a daily basis. We can even control the water we drink daily to avoid excesses or shortages.

Personalize it

This application will not only serve us for everything that we have indicated, but we also find different aspects that we can customize, since it will be a key point so that we can keep a more detailed control of our physical state. So it’s time to see which section we can modify of Samsung Health.

Edit your profile

Keeping our profile updated will be important, in addition to that we must change our activity level over time so that it adjusts even more to our needs, especially when we resort to the Discover option to find new exercise routines. To do this, we must enter Samsung Health> click on the three horizontal lines at the top> Profile. Within this section, we will be able to change our name, gender, height and, most importantly, our activity level.

Add or delete functions

Within the menu that Samsung Health offers us in Galaxy phones, the truth is that we can adjust different elements. With elements we refer to the different sections such as the sport we do, the weight, the food, the water we record, etc. To modify it to our liking and add or remove sections We will have to enter the app> click on Manage elements> touch on add (+) or remove (-) the different options offered by this tool. Later, when we have selected the ones we want, we must click on Save.

Define your goals

We will not always have the same challenges, we may be at a stage at first to lose a few extra pounds, while when the time comes we may need to maintain only the same physical form. This is why it will be important to know how we can define our objectives in terms of exercise. To achieve this, we must enter Samsung Health> Weight> click on the three points> Define target> Activate the switch> choose your target Weight. In this way, this app will help us to maintain that weight that we have established or, also, to gain or lose weight.