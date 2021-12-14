How to configure an ASUS router with any fiber optic operator

Depending on the operator and the router in question, the process to put it in bridge mode varies a lot, so we cannot explain it in this tutorial for all of them, you will have to search the Internet for specific tutorials on how to do it with the router and operator that you have contracted. .

Configure your router with the setup wizard

In ASUS routers, the first thing to do is connect the router or one of the Mesh nodes to the electrical network, wait a couple of minutes and connect via network cable or WiFi to them. Once we have connected with our computer, we will access via the web to the address http://192.168.50.1 or also through the address http://router.asus.com, both addresses are valid for entering the firmware web interface and running the installation wizard.

In the first menu of the configuration assistant you can click on «Advanced settings«, To continue with the configuration wizard and show us all the available options.

In the second menu we must choose «Choose Operation mode»And we will choose the mode«Wireless Router (Default)«. This is the default configuration mode, even if you use a WiFi Mesh system, you can choose this mode and later add the nodes, it is not necessary to choose the “AiMesh” mode and then “Router”.

Now we will have to choose the type of Internet connection, we must configure the Internet WAN correctly. As ASUS indicates, it is absolutely necessary to know the type of Internet connection, if we do not know it we will have to find out. Currently, the main operators use both DHCP (Automatic IP Address) and PPPoE (Movistar), so, depending on the operator, we will have to choose one option or another.

If our Internet operator uses VLANs to provide Internet connection, we need to check the option “Special ISP requirement” so that the configuration wizard allows us to enter the VLAN ID in the Internet section.

In the case of choosing PPPoE without VLAN, we will have to enter the username and password, and click on next.

In the case of choosing static IP, we will have to enter the IP address, mask, default gateway data and also the DNS servers.

In the case of configuring “Special ISP requirement”, we will have to select the Movistar Triple VLAN profile if you have this operator, or select “Manual setting” if you use any other operator, and define the VLAN ID in the “Internet” part . Once this is done, either with DHCP or PPPoE, we will have to click on next to continue with the configuration wizard.

Once the Internet connection is configured, we will have to configure the name of the WiFi network as well as its password. If we are configuring a router with WiFi 6 we can activate the WiFi 6 frames in the wireless network, now we click on «Next» and click on «Finished».

When we finish the configuration wizard, we will be able to review or configure the Internet connection from scratch, the menu we must enter is “Advanced Configuration / WAN / Internet Connection”, in this menu we will choose the type of connection that we have explained previously. The options to enable WAN and NAT must be in “Yes”, however, the option of “UPnP” we recommend you to “No” for security, this allows us to disable this protocol.

We also have the possibility of not obtaining the DNS servers through the operator’s network, and we define our own DNS, and we can even configure DNS over TLS in the router to have the maximum possible privacy. We should not touch the rest of the options, unless you know what you are doing.

At the bottom, we can configure a host name for the operator, and change the MAC address to one that we want. In some operators like Grupo Masmóvil, although the IP address is dynamic, it really does not change easily with turning the router off and on, you will have to change the MAC address of the WAN if you want the assigned public IP to change.

Almost all the Wi-Fi routers from the manufacturer ASUS support Dual WAN, we will have the possibility to configure several connections to have load balancing or failover of the main connection, this menu is in “WAN / Dual WAN” and you will have to configure the secondary WAN in this menu.

If you have an operator that uses VLANs, the configuration menu for this option is in «Advanced settings / LAN / IPTV«. In this menu we will have to choose an ISP profile, only in Spain can we use the «Movistar triple VLAN», for the rest of the operators we will have to choose «Manual setting» and define the Internet VLAN ID manually, adding the corresponding identifier to your operator.

In the following menu you can see that in «Manual setting»We can configure the Internet VLAN, and we can also configure VLAN per port for the different LAN ports, this will allow us to pass the VLAN to a LAN port for IPTV or VoIP services. Generally, in this menu we will only have to enter the VLAN ID of the Internet connection, because they all use VoIP over the Internet VLAN. If you need IPTV, in this case you will have to configure the specific VLAN of the television and perform the corresponding configuration for your operator.

Once we have done everything, we can see that in the main menu we have «WAN IP:»And it will show us our public or private IP address. As we explained before, it is very important that the public IP address appears here so as not to have Double NAT in our connection, something that would be very bad for opening ports and for games, because the connection would continue to be controlled by the router of our operator. The ideal is to have an ONT and the router separately, but if your operator has given you a router with an integrated ONT, then you should see if you have the possibility of configuring it in bridge or bridge mode.

So far we have arrived with our tutorial on configuring any ASUS router with any Internet connection. The most important thing to take into account are the different configurations of the operators, and apply the correct configuration.

What router can I buy for any operator?

All routers from the manufacturer ASUS have the Asuswrt firmware with the same configuration options for the Internet WAN. Currently all the manufacturer’s models have support for VLANs in the Internet WAN, the possibility of configuring the router with DHCP, static IP and PPPoE, as well as configuring the Movistar Triple VLAN, in order to be able to completely replace the router operator, and enjoy the best wired and wireless performance of routers and Mesh WiFi from the manufacturer ASUS.

One of the most recommended routers for users who want to play online is the ASUS TUF-AX5400, a model with a truly spectacular gaming design and that has ASUS Aura RGB, in addition, we have very powerful hardware since it has simultaneous dual band with WiFi 6 and AX5400 class, Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-performance USB 3.0 port and a Tri-Core processor at 1.5GHz speed. This model has a TUF firmware designed specifically for gaming, and with an exclusive graphical interface for this router, however, the configuration options are the same as always.

If you want something superior to the previous model, the ASUS RT-AX86S it is a very good option. It has simultaneous dual band with WiFi 6 and AX5700 class, it has all Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-performance USB 3.0 port and another USB 2.0 port. This model has a powerful Dual-Core processor at 1.8GHz speed, so it will be able to provide us with a very good performance in any circumstance. The Asuswrt firmware has all the usual functionalities, including AiProtection Pro with bidirectional IPS, adaptive QoS and other options like VPN server with OpenVPN and much more.

If you are interested in buying a high-performance Mesh WiFi system, the model ASUS ZenWiFi XT8 it is the best you can buy. This WiFi Mesh system has simultaneous triple band with WiFi 6 and AX6600 class, we have a 2.5G Multigigabit port for the WAN / LAN and another 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, in addition, it also incorporates a high-performance USB 3.0 port, and a really complete Asuswrt firmware. In the tutorial on how to configure the router with any operator, we have used the XT8 as an example.

As you have seen, configuring our neutral router or ASUS WiFi Mesh system with any operator is very simple, the only thing we must take into account is the connection mode used by the operator, if we can put the operator’s router in bridge mode , and what VLAN ID the operator in question uses to provide us with Internet service, TV and more.