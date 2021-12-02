How to combine sports shoes in your look to go to work

Sneakers have become the recurring footwear for everything, in the most versatile option to combine with casual outfits and office. The street-style is flooded with looks with slippers for every moment, including going to the office, which has become the usual “uniform”.

Yes, you can bet on a sophisticated and comfortable style at the same time with sneakers, and look ideal with blazer, with a dress, with formal pants … that is why brands are increasingly offering us a greater variety of models, more beautiful and easier to combine.

We give you the style keys to combine sneakers to go to the office. The sporty look but fixed has come to our lives to stay and the street-style confirms them to us.

How to wear white sneakers to work





White and light-colored sneakers are the most basic as well as the easiest to combine, but there are also designs with details that make a difference and sneakers who have become the mistresses of the closet.





White sneakers are a basic shoe and the most versatile. A very easy bet to wear in a universal color, which even if it is the ‘dirtiest’ is the easiest to combine, because it goes with everything, and one of the most beautiful.





How to wear sneakers with a dress





Dresses midi have become one of our favorite garments both to show off the looks more stylish as it is the off-road garment to wear from day to night. Easy to wear and perfect models to combine with different garments and accessories, and thus get the most out of it. Wearing a dress with sneakers brings a lot of vibes to a outfit and they give it a sporty and informal touch that is offset by the dress itself, more arranged.





To combine a dress to go to work with sneakers, without a doubt, the best bet is a flowing and light or knitted dress. The sporty look but fixed has come to our lives to stay and the street-style confirms them to us.









How To Wear Athletic Shoes With A Blazer













How to wear sneakers to work with a pantsuit





Changing heels for sports shoes when wearing a suit is not only a trend, but also comfort. the best way to to subtract formality from a suit is to wear it with sneakers, the perfect complement to give a more modern touch. And the result is very top.





How to combine sports shoes in your look to go to work with a skirt





The sneakers also combine with skirt, especially with long pleated skirts. midi. The only drawback is that sports shoes are less legible than heels, but if you are used to wearing them with skirts and dresses, the street-style it’s yours.

Photos | Imaxtree