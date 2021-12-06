Monkeys create the total look easier from our closet. But sometimes that makes us settle in and stop innovating with our looks. Don’t you know how to take advantage of your monkey in a much more current way? The street style let us nine formulas with which we will succeed guaranteed.

With raincoat, trainers and a luxury bag

The simplest is sometimes the most powerful and this is the perfect example. Because with trainers and a raincoat we will have a very easy fall style that always works. If to this we add a leather bag we add more sophistication to the whole set.





With t-shirt underneath in pinafore version

The suspender jumpsuits are still going strong in autumn and winter. If in summer we wear them with sandals, when the cold comes we put under them a tight turtleneck sweater or a long-sleeved t-shirt to make them the most modern pinafore pants.





Short jumpsuits with heels to forget about the party dress

They say that little black dress It is essential in the wardrobe and it saves you all the special occasions. But little is said about a good short black jumpsuit with which to show off your legs and innovate beyond clothing. A few good heels, an evening bag and you will be the most sought after guest at the party.





With shoes ugly platform

If no one beats you to modernity, surely you already have good footwear ugly in your closet. They are worth us loafers, platform boots, or men's shoes with sole chunky to wear with the jumpsuit, because it creates a look very nerd and current with them.





A total look only suitable for daring

If you believed that the total look the monkey cannot go further is why it did not occur to you combine it with the bag. An extreme only suitable for the most daring that guarantees you to be the most modern wherever you go.





In version working and with jewels statement by contrast

Mechanic-style overalls are on trend, but their vibe Sporty and carefree may not fit in all your plans. Nothing that is not fixed with the most maximalist jewels, which create a contrast worthy of the best street style.





Classic jumpsuits and all accessories together

The jumpsuits in neutral tones they are perfect as a blank canvas to put on all your trendy accessories. Boots chunky, sunglasses, scarves, jewelry, bucket hats or whatever it is that has conquered you this season.





Pirate overalls and high boots

We love the idea of ​​taking advantage of patterned jumpsuits culotte for the fall, taking them with high boots to play with combinations. This way you don't get cold and the style is kept intact.





In a second skin version and with a dress over it

We have seen Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé, but we did not know how to wear them or on what occasion. Until now, because this insider has inspired us to wear them under summer dresses and mark us the definitive 2 in 1: avoid the cold and put the most modern twist to your look.





