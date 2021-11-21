A midi dress is a little lifesaver. We can wear it from first thing in the morning until late at night and it is suitable for all seasons of the year, depending on how you combine it. This garment is a basic to build a look office and the street style He shows us this in seven different ways.

Midi dress + flat shoe and socks





A denim midi dress with a straight silhouette does not have an expiration date. On this occasion, we would combine it with a bag bowling black. At the feet, a flat shoe with pearls that we accompany with a sock that looks good to the eye.

Midi dress + loafers





When we think of a shoe working par excellence we always think of loafers. Halfway between the classic and the trend, this type of shoe is timeless and elegant. We love how they marry a leather midi dress with loafers in the same color range.

Midi dress + ankle boots and blazer





East look It seems ten for halftime. If you are looking to wear a midi dress when temperatures are changeable, you can opt for cover the torso with a jacket, plain or patterned, and close the look with white ankle boots. You need little else to succeed.

Midi dress + high boots





Lovers of high boots can also wear them with their favorite midi dress. In the fall we can add a jacket to the look, while in winter it is better to opt for a good warm garment, such as a down or a tailored coat.

Midi dress + stilettos and blazer





Those who prefer to wear high heels can wear their midi design along with classic black pumps with a pointed toe. A white jacket and fancy stockings complete this look. scored by Olivia Palermo.

Midi dress + bicolor boots





We return to talking about autumn outfits to bet on a style of footwear that falls in love: the two-tone boots. Black and white never disappoint together and They can be combined with one-color or printed dresses.

Midi dress + chunky strap sandals





Finally, a proposal for the spring-summer season. The flat sandals with thick straps, like Birkenstock, are a basic of any wardrobe and a great ally to wear with a midi dress and a leather-colored bag.

Photos | Imaxtree, @annabelrosendahl