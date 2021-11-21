A midi dress is a little lifesaver. We can wear it from first thing in the morning until late at night and it is suitable for all seasons of the year, depending on how you combine it. This garment is a basic to build a look office and the street style He shows us this in seven different ways.

Index hide
1 Midi dress + flat shoe and socks
2 Midi dress + loafers
3 Midi dress + ankle boots and blazer
4 Midi dress + high boots
5 Midi dress + stilettos and blazer
6 Midi dress + bicolor boots
7 Midi dress + chunky strap sandals

Midi dress + flat shoe and socks

work midi dress

A denim midi dress with a straight silhouette does not have an expiration date. On this occasion, we would combine it with a bag bowling black. At the feet, a flat shoe with pearls that we accompany with a sock that looks good to the eye.

Midi dress + loafers

Paris Str F20 120 Scaled midi dress to work

When we think of a shoe working par excellence we always think of loafers. Halfway between the classic and the trend, this type of shoe is timeless and elegant. We love how they marry a leather midi dress with loafers in the same color range.

Midi dress + ankle boots and blazer

work midi dress

East look It seems ten for halftime. If you are looking to wear a midi dress when temperatures are changeable, you can opt for cover the torso with a jacket, plain or patterned, and close the look with white ankle boots. You need little else to succeed.

How to combine a black dress in summer: five ideas of looks and outfits to get the most out of it

Midi dress + high boots

work midi dress

Lovers of high boots can also wear them with their favorite midi dress. In the fall we can add a jacket to the look, while in winter it is better to opt for a good warm garment, such as a down or a tailored coat.

Read:  The benefits of walking an hour every day, the physical exercise with which Anna Kendrick keeps in shape

Midi dress + stilettos and blazer

work midi dress

Those who prefer to wear high heels can wear their midi design along with classic black pumps with a pointed toe. A white jacket and fancy stockings complete this look. scored by Olivia Palermo.

Midi dress + bicolor boots

work midi dress

We return to talking about autumn outfits to bet on a style of footwear that falls in love: the two-tone boots. Black and white never disappoint together and They can be combined with one-color or printed dresses.

Midi dress + chunky strap sandals

work midi dress

Finally, a proposal for the spring-summer season. The flat sandals with thick straps, like Birkenstock, are a basic of any wardrobe and a great ally to wear with a midi dress and a leather-colored bag.

Photos | Imaxtree, @annabelrosendahl