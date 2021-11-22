One more year the cardigans continue to cause a sensation, showing infinite combination possibilities and reminding us that it is the perfect garment even for go to the office. The street style shows us different ways to combine it to achieve perfect work looks.

Less is more always works

Why complicate our mornings thinking what to wear when the solution is sometimes the simplest of all: with black pleated pants and a cardigan oversize in blue navy we can achieve it all. This chromatic pair works, although urban legend says otherwise.





An extra long version that doubles as a coat

As a coat, the long cardigan is perfect for this time of year. Combined with a smooth black base, this garment will become the star of the outfit final.





The twin set it is always a good option

The twin sets They are more fashionable than ever and that is appreciated. Going together creates trends and simplifies our day to day … More if it is presented in the form of three perfect knitted pieces to adapt to all styles and situations.





