Do you have a tenth of the Christmas Lottery awarded with an amount equal to or less than 2,000 euros? This year, you can collect the amount through Bizum, the Spanish service to send money instantly. It is a novelty to which more than ten banking entities have joined that include the service in their application and allows, among other things, to have the money in your account instantly. These are the steps you must follow if you want to collect the Christmas Lottery through Bizum.

Beyond checking if your ticket has been awarded for an amount that does not exceed 2,000 euros, you must also make sure that your bank includes the option to collect the Christmas Lottery through Bizum. Although most of the banking entities that operate in Spain have an instant payment system, not all of them include the function for the collection and payment of tenths. These are the compatible banks.

CaixaBank (and Bankia, through the CaixaBank app)

Santander Bank

Sabadell Bank

BBVA

Abanca

Bankinter

Unicaja Bank

IberJaca

Cahasyr

Cooperative Group Cajamar

Kutxabank

If your bank accepts the collection of the Christmas Lottery through Bizum, you only have to approach your administration with the tenth winner and show it so that the clerk can validate it. Before making the payment, access the ‘Bizum’ section of the banking application and generate a QR code. Then show it to the person in charge to make the transfer. Finally, confirm the action.

What is the deadline to collect the Christmas Lottery for Bizum?

Those prizes of less than 2,500 euros are exempt from tax, so it is not necessary to declare the amount if you have decided to collect the Christmas Lottery by Bizum. If you prefer, or if your app does not include the option to generate a QR code, you can also request payment in cash. You must bear in mind, of course, that the collection of the prizes may be made from 6:00 p.m. on December 22 and up to three months after this date. In this case, until March 22, 2022.

However, What about those shared tickets? In prizes of less than 2,000 euros, it is the tenth itself that serves as proof, and this does not require identification of the holder. That is, anyone can approach an administration with the ticket to collect the Christmas Lottery for Bizum. If it is shared, the person who has received the total amount of the prize from the lottery administration must distribute the corresponding part to the rest of their friends, family or colleagues with whom they have shared the tenth.