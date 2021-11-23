Currently there are many streaming platforms that allow you to view multimedia content, such is the case of Netflix, which has been widely accepted by audiences of all ages, a great alternative to enjoy series, movies and documentaries. The platform offers you options to protect your account.

Therefore, if you want to know what devices are within your account, how to properly log out of Netflix and remove devices from your account. Continue reading the article and you will learn how to do it, we will explain it to you step by step so that you can apply it.

How to know which devices are inside your Netflix account

The Netflix platform it has become an entertainment medium throughout the world. Many acquire a Netflix account to watch series and movies from the Streaming platform. In addition, it allows you to keep your account private and obtain information about who is using your Netflix account and the devices that are within your account.

To do this, you enter your Netflix account using your email and password. Then, click on the My profile section and select the Recent Streaming Activity option for the device. From there you can view the devices that are connected to Netflix, detailing the date, time and IP address.

What is the procedure to successfully log out of Netflix?

If you have logged into your Netflix account on your Smart TV or on your PC and for any reason you want to log out but you don’t know how to do it. Follow the next steps below, we will show you how to properly log out of Netflix.

On Smart TV

The procedure to log out of Netflix from your Smart TV is very simple. First, you enter the account menu. Click on Settings, then click on Close session. You just have to confirm the action. If you do not get the Configuration option, you can use the buttons on your remote control, especially the arrow keys. When you get the option to log out, press and you’re done. By doing this you will only be closing the open session on your Smart TV.

On PC

From your PC you enter Netflix and you click on your profile picture. Click on Account, you will see several options on your screen of which you must click on Sign out of Netflix. That way you will have closed your Netflix session on your PC.

How can I remove a device that is linked to my account?

The Netflix platform allows you to have control and security of your account. If you find that you have a device on your account that you have not supported, you can proceed to remove it. This action is done quickly and without complications. Here we will show you how to remove devices from Netflix account.

You enter your Netflix account, press My account and Help. Then you click Manage Netflix on devices and computers. And the next step is to click on the Deactivate option that is right next to the device you want to delete. After a maximum of approximately 8 hours to carry out the action carried out. The device will be deleted as well as its location data.

How can I close all open sessions on my Netflix account?

If, on the other hand, you want to close all the open sessions of the Netflix account, the platform offers you this option. When logging into your account, click on Settings and then click on the option to Log out of all devices and confirm the action. In this way, all the sessions that you have had open on all the devices that are associated with your Netflix account will be closed. This way you protect your account from outsiders who want to enter and use your account blatantly. It is also advisable to change your account password from time to time.

Is it possible to block a device from my Netflix account?

The Netflix platform allows you to create a password for the Netflix account and thereby block it so that others do not access it. But also it is possible to block a profile from your Netflix account Especially if your account has 4 profiles, one for each family member, you can assign a PIN to limit the reproduction of age-inappropriate content.

Create a PIN by entering your account, then click on Parental Controls, enter the password of the Netflix account and proceed to create the PIN code, which must contain four digits of only numbers. Later you set the options to protect the PIN according to age and click on Save. You already know how you can protect your Netflix account. And remember that you can download the Netflix app to see from your mobile.