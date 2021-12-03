Having a computer is an indispensable resource that allows us to carry out different types of tasks, and we know that technology saves us time, it helps us to do things more quickly and easily. For this reason, since the arrival of computers with macOS operating system many people know its features and functionalities very well.

Of course, these computers do not have the same system or interface as other more well-known computers such as Windows, in fact, it can be said that the Mac computer keyboard It is different in the sense that placing some letters or signs is not entirely easy, since it is not done directly.

However, there are commands and shortcuts that can help us, among them being able to see all the applications and open windows on a Mac PC. So with using some key combinations it is possible to do certain actions without using a mouse or other device. entry. Therefore, in this tutorial we want to teach you how to close a window on Mac using keyboard.

What is the keyboard shortcut for closing the current window on a Mac?

The keyboard is a very useful input device to enter information to electronic equipment such as computers, tablets and telephones and thus process your search, it is also an excellent resource that allows us to create texts and other types of documents, in fact, did you know that There are different types of keyboard and that each key has a function?

In that sense, it is important to know what are some of the functions that certain keys fulfill in combination with another, specifically to close the current window of a Mac. The first thing you should do is enable shortcuts in ‘System Preferences’ to enter the ‘Mission Control’ option. Once inside, the keyboard shortcut options will appear.

Then, you must select the key you prefer in ‘Show desktop’. In it, press Command + F3 or FN + F11, since with this combination you can move the windows to one side and you can press the same combinations to undo the action and make them appear. On the other hand, to close the current window press Command + H and to make them appear again use the same combination.

With what keys is it possible to close all the windows of a Mac PC?

As mentioned, the keyboard is an essential tool on every computer, since it helps us optimize our work by increasing the response speed of the keyboard using its shortcuts. Therefore, if we have many windows open on our Mac desktop, you can close them all at once.

For it, press the Command + Option + W keys. Just by using these three keys all applications on a Mac PC will be closed automatically. Isn’t it true that knowing the functions of each key speeds up our work? Hence the importance of knowing each of the functions that these technological tools fulfill and here we will help you in this regard.

How else can windows be closed on a Mac?

However, using keyboard shortcuts is not the only option we have to perform this and other actions. The toolbar can also be used as an alternative to closing windows on a Mac. Here’s how to do this:

Close the windows from the File menu

Another way to close windows or applications is from the File menu found in the toolbar at the top of the screen. First, go to the ‘File’ tab and then select the ‘Close all’ option.

What must be done so that it is no longer invisible by default?

But, before the previous question, you should know the option to close windows in the File menu is invisible by default. So how do you make it appear? What you should do is press the ‘Option’ key when entering the menu to change ‘Close’ to ‘Close all’.

There are many key combinations that exist and that you can use to perform different functions, including closing windows on a Mac computer. Therefore, if you want to know them, enter the apple support and you will see a long list by categories that show each one of the functions of the keyboard shortcuts.