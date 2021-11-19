We explain step by step the different methods to close the tabs of the native iOS web browser.

Apple recently publicly released iOS 15, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. In this update, the company with the bitten apple logo incorporated all kinds of new features in Safari, therefore many aspects related to the mechanics of the web browser have changed.

If you feel a little lost or you just bought a new iPhone and you don’t know how Safari works, you’re in luck. In this tutorial we are going to explain you in detail how to close Safari tabs In iOS 15, pay close attention because there are different methods to do it and you may not know some of them. Without further ado, let’s get started!

The 8 best news of Safari in iOS 15

What are Safari tabs?

Safari tabs are simply open pages that are grouped together in a single web browser window. This system is designed so that users have the possibility of exploring different websites in a much faster and more comfortable way.

While it is true that Safari tabs are not as relevant on an iPhone as on an iPad – since the iPadOS tabs are available at the top of the browser next to the URL address bar – it is also true that they offer the Advantage of being closer to hand and they do not have to update their content again.

As well reported from How to geek, tabs originated on personal computers in the 1990s. Until then, web browsers opened each web page in a separate window.

How Siri works on a Mac, guide to everything you need to know

How to close a Safari tab on iPhone

Closing Safari tabs in iOS 15 is really easy. There are also some other tricks that we are sure you will like. But first let’s start with the most common method of all. Follow these steps to close a browser tab on your iPhone.

1. Open Safari.

2. Access a web page.

3. Click on the button shaped like two squares in the lower right corner.

Four. Then click on the “X” button located in the upper right corner of each website tab.

A little trick! If you have iOS 15 or higher versions of Apple’s mobile software installed and your web address bar is located at the bottom (we will explain how to do it below) you can slide your finger up on the URL address bar to access the list of open Safari tabs.

How to put Safari’s URL bar at the bottom

1. Access Settings.

2. Enter the Safari section.

3. Select the “Tab Bar” option.

With this new Safari functionality, not only will you be able to access tab management more comfortably, but you will also be able to move from one tab to another by sliding your finger to the left and right on the URL address bar.

How to use SharePlay on your iPhone or iPad and share music, videos, and more

How to close multiple tabs in Safari with iOS 15

If you have many web pages open at the same time and you do not want to have to close one by one, you will like to know that there is a special method to close all the tabs in a matter of a second and a couple of taps on the screen of your iPhone.

To close all the tabs (or just one of them) keep your finger pressed on the button of the tabs in the shape of two squares and select the option “Close all tabs” from the drop-down menu.

After doing so, a warning message will appear to ask you if you want to close all the tabs, then you will only have to select the “Close all tabs” button again and that’s it.

How to activate Multitasking on iOS and iPadOS 15 on your iPhone and iPad

These are all the methods that currently exist to close the tabs that you have open in Safari with iOS 15 in you iPhone. It is really super simple and, furthermore, if you close a tab by mistake you can hold down the “+” button and search for it among the tabs you have recently closed or in your web browser history.

Related topics: Tutorials

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe