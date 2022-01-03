There are multiple ways to get better performance on your computer, one of them being to clear the cache memory of the operating system. In Windows 11, a new version of Microsoft ’s, it can be done in several very simple ways.

At first the cache files are not problematic, since we are talking about temporary files, but there may come a time when an excessive saturation leads the system to be less reliable and with a worse performance.

Eliminating these types of files that accumulate on the computer periodically can be very good so that performance is never reduced, so it is interesting to know where and how we can do it.

In Windows 11 we have different types of cache files that we can delete, which will cause us not to have any fluency problems. Let’s see what they are and how to clean it.

Table of Contents:

Disk space

To erase temporary files, Windows has a tool that is incorporated into the operating system itself, which means that we do not have to look elsewhere or use third-party programs.

We must do the following:

We click on the icon taskbar search and we write Disk Cleanup , and then click on it to open the tool.

and we write , and then click on it to open the tool. We select the unit where the operating system is installed.

In the section Files to delete , we tick all the boxes.

, we tick all the boxes. Now click on Clean system files and we press okay .

and we press . We confirm the selection of everything that comes out and click on Accept.

Location data

Location data can also make performance worse by accumulating in the same way as temporary data, and can cause the operating system to run sluggish.

That is why it is also more than correct to know how they are erased and to do it from time to time to ensure that said data does not hinder the good work of our system.

These are the steps you must follow:

We open the System Configuration by pressing the keys Windows + I at the same time.

at the same time. We select the menu that appears on the left of the image called Privacy & Security .

. Among the options on the right side of the image we are scrolling down until we find the section Application permissions , within which we must click on Location.

, within which we must click on Location. Now we go down and see where it puts Location history .

. Right next to it is a button that says Delete which we must press so that the location data stored in Windows 11 disappears.

DNS cache

The DNS cache it is a kind of record of all websites that we have been visiting. When the browser enters a website, the first thing it looks at is this record in order to save having to open the entire website, that is, those things that it already has stored in the cache, it picks it up from there.

This is mostly done by save time in opening websites, especially in those that are very large.

As we have mentioned, the browser is who manage and enter information in the DNS cache, but so does the own operating systemAlthough it is really the browsers who keep the DNS up to date, since after all they are the ones we use to access the webs.

If your computer is of the latest generation and powerful, filling these DNS should not be a problem, unless a day comes that is absolutely exaggerated, and you could even have multiple DNS caches and that it continues to function as the first day.

Unfortunately, sometimes this is not the case, and the fluidity of the system is compromised, leading to even to corrupt and make not only performance resist, but the integrity of the browser or system itself.

If we want to delete the DNS from Windows we must carry out the following steps:

We click on the search icon and type cmd.

We select to run the Command Prompt, but how Administrator .

but how . When asked if we want to allow this application to make changes to your device, we must answer that Yes .

. Now we must write the following format: ipconfig / flushDNS

Next, we press Enter and it will start executing the delete action.

We can also clear the cache of browsers, although not all allow it.

Two of the most used as they are Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge It proceeds in a very similar way, so practically the same example applies to everything.

We must follow these steps:

We open Google Chrome or Edge

We press the keys Ctrl + Shift + Delete on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. At this time we select All time in the drop-down menu.

in the drop-down menu. We must also check the box Cached images and files .

. Finally, we select Clear data (Chrome) or Delete Now (Edge) .

or . The erasing process will begin and in this way it will empty the entire browser cache.

Windows Store cache

Even the windows store has its own cache to save everything or what we do, what we download, what is deleted or what is installed, that is, the history of everything we do in this store.

That also occupies, especially if you are a person who uses this method a lot to download tools for Windows 11.

To ensure that this information is erased and does not continue to occupy memory, they should follow these steps and it is advisable for those users who regularly use this part of Windows 11 to do so.

We open the Run box by pressing the Windows + R keys in unison.

We wrote WSReset.exe and we press Get in.

From there, all the store files that were in the cache will be deleted, taking up space.

As you have seen, it is extremely easy to delete everything related to the Windows 11 cache in all the aspects in which this concept appears, which is the same for everything, but in each case it is dedicated to a specific tool or function.

In this way we will achieve more fluidity in the operating system, especially if we have a computer that is not a boast in this sense. The difference is going to be apparent from the get-go.