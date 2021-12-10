Mobile devices are exposed to different sources of threat, given its role for users. So it is important to be aware of the options you have at hand, once the device has come into contact with water or even dust. Since most of the time contact with these agents is harmless, some sections of the mobile device could be permanently negatively affected if you do not act immediately.

What can you do if your cell phone gets water?

It is necessary that you take certain precautions when you are using your mobile device on the beach, in the pool or even in the bathroom, since the proximity to the water could affect some components if the phone comes into contact and gets wet. In any case, when your phone has gotten wet, you will have to act immediately.

Verify that it is off: The connection between the battery and the device could cause major problems in the equipment if there is a transfer of power. Then you will have to turn off the device if it is turned on and try not to turn it on in the verification process. Separate removable components: You must remove the battery if it is removable, as well as any other slot that you can remove. You can remove the slots for the SIM and SD cards so that the moisture that has entered these sections dries more quickly. Proceed to dry the device: You must be extremely careful in this step, since mishandling the device could aggravate the situation. Use a cotton handkerchief and avoid using any type of fabric that leaves lint or paper. Gently rub each part of the device and each groove that you have removed from the device. Remove the remaining moisture: You can dip the device in rice, oatmeal flakes, cat litter or silica gel. Each of these materials has absorbent properties, so leaving the device to rest for around 48 hours will be sufficient. If you want to use a hairdryer, do not use it with hot air or expose the device to the current for a long time. Otherwise you could damage internal components of the mobile. Turn on the phone: Once you have reintroduced each component of the phone, you must proceed to turn on the phone. If this happens successfully, you can perform a test on the device using a third-party application to assess that there is no internal damage. If the phone does not turn on, you will need to contact your technical service to evaluate the available options.

What web page can help you blow dust or water out of the speakers?

The device’s speakers are one of the access points that can receive the most damage from dust or water particles when the phone gets wet. Even though the device is resistant to being submerged in water, it is necessary to remove any excess that is left on the phone.

Enter fixmyspeakers

The interface of this web page offers cleaning options that they expel any particles of water or dust that has become impregnated on the phone’s speakers. Once you access fixmyspeakers, you will find a button to start playing the sound that will eject the particles in the speakers.

The sound that this page stores in its web domain, will allow the vibrations of the speaker to form air bubbles that expel any particles that obstruct the output of the sound in the device; when it is caused by dirt or water bubbles.

What apps can you use to clean your speakers?

You can use applications developed by third parties to remove any dust particles, as well as the water that may have been stored in the phone’s speakers. Even if you have doubts about the phone’s resistance to water, you must ensure that the integrity of the device is maintained when it has been exposed to dust and water.

On Android: Speaker Cleaner

This application uses a low frequency sound that organize speaker vibrations so that they expel any particles stuck in the grooves, be it water or dust. Speaker Cleaner is located available in the Play Store, and you can use the manual mode or the automatic cleaning mode, depending on how you prefer to set the cleaning program.

On iPhone: Sonic

This application plays a series of sounds in low frequencies to successfully expel any particles that obstruct the speakers. The indications of the Sonic application are quite specific, so once you enter the application the interface will show you each step that you must follow.

Once you have started playing the audio, the frequency will change as time passes. In order to create the right vibrations to remove all the dust and water in the mobile speakers.