It may seem ironic, but if you think about it, one of the dirtiest parts of your washing machine is the one used to store the products that help to clean our clothes: detergent and fabric softener.

As with the washing, the detergent drawer, especially the space for the softener, ends up showing unpleasant brown stains and even, and even ends up yellowing and giving off a very unpleasant musty smell.

To avoid the latter, it is advisable to carry out a regular cleaning of the washing machine drawer before it is too late, and to implement a series of tricks to make it so dirty.

Cleaning the detergent drawer of the washing machine is very easy. The first thing we should do is carefully remove it from the washing machine, depending on your washing machine it will cost you more or less.

In most models, it is enough to slide it all the way and lift it slightly upwards with light pressure. If in doubt, never force, consult the manual to see how to do it.

Once you have the drawer in your hands, immerse it in a 50% mixture of white cleaning vinegar and very hot water. Make sure it is very wet and let it sit for about 45 minutes.

Another option is directly apply undiluted vinegar with a spray and leave it to act for the same time. You can choose the option that is easier for you.

Once the 45 minutes have passed rinse the detergent drawer with clean water and rub with a cloth or microfiber cloth, the dirt should be removed very easily. For stubborn holes or dirt you can use an old toothbrush.

If the dirt persists you can redo the process, if the problem is the smell of mold to neutralize it, the idea is to apply a layer of bicarbonate and spray with vinegar until creating a paste, leave to act for a few minutes and remove with clean water.

Dirt in the washing machine drawer is usually caused by viscous liquids such as fabric softener that, with the passage of washes, adhere to the walls of the drawer and end up rotting on contact with air.

If you use powder detergent, you will surely notice that this hole is cleaner, and if you use liquid detergent it will be less so than that of the fabric softener, since they tend to be less viscous.

To avoid this there are a series of tricks, the simplest is to dilute the fabric softener, two parts of fabric softener to one part of water, with this we manage to reduce the viscosity and increase the chances that it reaches the entire drum of the washing machine.

It is also recommended, whenever possible, to use detergents and fabric softeners directly on the drum. With this, not only will we not dirty the detergent drawer, we will also prevent residues from depositing in the ducts and making the washing machine last longer.

Finally, it is important to check if our washing machine is well balanced. If it is tilted forward, for example, it will be more difficult for the washing machine to drag the detergent into the drum.

Ideally, the washing machine should be perfectly stable and flat, and even slightly tilted back, so that due to the action of gravity the detergent and fabric softener descend more easily and completely, without leaving any residue.