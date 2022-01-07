Pandora bracelets are not easy to clean, but thanks to this method that we have discovered in TikTok, you will be able to leave them as new in a few minutes and without any effort.

Pandora bracelets have been one of the star gifts for years, their striking design and the possibility of personalizing them to our liking thanks to the beads or charms make them one of the most desired fashion accessories.

Pandora bracelets are available in various materials, being the sterling silver the most used, both for the bracelet itself and for the beads.

With the use of this type of bracelets they tend to get dirty, the use of perfumes and creams end up generating embedded dirt and the silver tends to darken with the passage of time, it is something normal.

The problem comes when it comes to cleaning the Pandora bracelets, since the design of the beads full of small details makes it very difficult to remove all the dirt.

Luckily social networks are always to the rescue, and thanks to the TikTok user @ michellemorera_ We have discovered an infallible trick to clean Pandora bracelets and almost any jewel in a few minutes and without lifting a finger.

His method requires only three ingredients that are very common in any home and that you probably already have in your kitchen cupboard, it is also quick and easy.

It is very simple, you just have to line the inside of a bowl with aluminum foil and then pour boiling water, a tablespoon of baking soda and a tablespoon of salt, stir carefully and soak the bracelet for 5 minutes.

As you can see in the video, the results are incredible, and there are many who have been encouraged to try it, so we can read in the comments confirming the success of this simple trick to clean Pandora bracelets.