How many times has it happened that we have gotten a little out of hand with time or power and we have overcooked the food? Well, the worst of all is not that, but the black layer of burned that remains in our pot or pan and that there is no way to remove it. We leave you some tips that can be very useful.

We have good news and it is that even for this problem, there is not one, if not several solutions. In addition, these tricks with domestic ingredients that you already have on hand will save you both the effort and the damage to your pan by using other products.

These methods can be applied to most kitchen utensilsWhether you use induction pans or the best stainless steel pans.

Table salt

Standard table salt can be used to treat pans that are slightly burned. This is usually a good option for a recent burn or for those who automatically wash the dishes after eating.

Well, the trick is pretty simple. Enough with sprinkle a generous amount of salt in the pan in question and use a damp sponge to work the salt into the burn. Repeat the process until the burn is gone.

Baking soda and vinegar

It is known by all that baking soda is good for absolutely everything and of course, to get rid of a burned pot, too.

A homemade combination of baking soda and vinegar is more than enough to solve most emergencies cleaning pans. Cleaning would be done in three easy steps:

Fill the burned pan with enough water. Pour a cup of white vinegar and put the pan on the fire. When it starts to boil, remove it. Now place the saucepan on a heat resistant surface, add two tablespoons of baking soda and leave it for a couple of minutes. Then remove the mixture and let the pan cool for a minute. Finally wash the pan gently.

The coke

Just like it can be used to clean coins or defrost window panes, Coke can also be used to displace burn marks.

SImplement pour a generous amount of Coke into the pan and let it sit for a few hours. Soaking it will allow the food to soften and loosen, which means you can remove any residue with a soft sponge or plastic scraper.

Drying wipes for the washing machine

A clothes drying wipe may seem like an unlikely option for treating food burned pans, but it is surprisingly effective in helping to remove stubborn marks that may have built up on your pans.

Dip the pan in warm soapy water and completely submerge a dryer sheet in it. Let it soak for at least an hour, rinse it off, and then use a sponge or cloth to remove the burned substance.

With these tricks in mind, chances are good that you will get rid of burns from your pot or pan. Of course, it is not always possible to treat the burn and leave your utensils intact. Either way, avoid abrasive detergents or liquids that they will remove the burn, but that it will also take the entire base of your pan with it.