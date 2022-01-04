If you are not careful, the iron can burn some fabric and stain its sliding surface. How do you remove that?

Everything has ever happened to us. Maybe you got too hot The iron, or you have forgotten to fill the water tank, or you have left it on on top of a garment, or the ironing board …

In one way or another, some material has been burned, and due to the intense heat, it has stuck to the base of the plate.

The base no longer glides well, and the dirt is so encrusted that it cannot be removed or rubbed with alcohol, or a traditional detergent. What can we do to clean a burned iron?

We must be careful, because if we scratch with a knife or other tool, or with a scouring pad, we can scratch the sliding surface, and the iron will lose its effectiveness.

From Business Insidersome explain us Homemade tricks to clean a burned iron.

White vinegar

The white vinegar cleaning that they sell in any supermarket is capable of dissolving the most difficult dirt.

Let the iron be completely cool.

Heat a little white vinegar, pour it with a sponge, and rub the surface of the iron. Leave on for a few minutes and repeat, until the dirt is removed.

Sodium bicarbonate

Another essential ingredient in any home.

By reacting with water, the sodium bicarbonate produces an effervescent effect capable of descaling dirt.

Mix two tablespoons of baking soda with one tablespoon of water, creating a paste. When the pancha is completely cold, cover the stain with the paste, and let it act for a while.

Rub with a soft cloth and repeat if necessary, until the base is completely clean.

To increase the disinfecting power, add lemon juice to the baking soda.

Toothpaste

This may surprise you, but the toothpaste it is a powerful cleaner.

Apply the toothpaste on the stain, and rub with a soft cloth. Then turn on the iron and release a little steam.

Iron an old garment that you do not use for a few minutes to remove the dirt that is descaling.

Salt

Pour coarse salt on an old cloth, and iron it. The salt will remove the dirt.

Then, when the iron cools down, wipe its surface with a damp cloth to remove any traces of salt.