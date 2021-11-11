Choosing the best smartphone is important, but did you know that a processor can determine your experience with your computer? These are our recommendations.

The Good End is here and one of the buying trends is smartphones, and in order to choose the best equipment, users focus on cameras, memory and screen, but did you know that a processor can determine your experience with the team?

Although some of the features that a smartphone can add are relevant, the processor is one of the pillars that constitutes the team, which helps to make all the elements that compose it more efficient.

So, should I choose my cell phone based on its characteristics or its processor? To answer this question, we chatted with Ricardo Anaya, Qualcomm Product Manager to discuss how to choose a smartphone based on its processor.

What is a cell phone processor?

The processor is a computer that runs an operating system that allows you to access various applications, which controls the screen, sensors, sound, cameras, also called “system on a chip”, or better known as “chipsets”.

This is made up of a series of chips that have millions of transistors that include processing cores, which are also in charge of defining who does the tasks.

Additionally, cell phone processors already integrate into their architecture a graphics processor (unlike many computers), which is called “Graphics Processing Unit” or “GPU”, even these also add another ISP processor that works directly with the camera.

In short, the processor is the one who orders and manages everything that a smartphone integrates, although there are different processors, such as the image for the screen, the photographic sensor, among other elements that a smartphone can integrate.

How can we differentiate a Qualcomm processor from the rest?

When you buy a smartphone and it has a Qualcomm processor, they will always have the best experience in processing power that is possible in everything you do, in gaming, in image, even in artificial intelligence, the company mentioned.

“Our processors are also focused on consuming the least amount of energy possible, because when processing everything you do, a large amount of energy is required and our devices are focused on optimizing energy consumption”, declared Ricardo.

“Every year and generation increases the capacity and processing, our latest generation of processors is capable of processing two gigapixels of information when capturing high definition video at 30 frames per second,” he stressed.

So how do you choose a good processor?

In order to choose a good processor within a smartphone, it is necessary to first think about the needs you have, there are high-end processors, with very large photography capabilities, for gaming with a high refresh rate and graphic processing.

Qualcomm processors that are not high-end, are designed to be able to give good performance, to meet all daily tasks, the company said.

If you are looking for a high-level processing for gaming, ranges 7 and 8 are the best choice; range 7 is specialized in gaming, if you see a processor and at the end of its name it has a G, you will have the certainty that you will be able to play with it without problems.

“The entire 8 series is already native in this section and has a higher level for gaming. These are also designed to do anything, to such a degree that, if we launch something new, it comes out in series 8 and little by little, the elements are integrated into the ranges below it ”, said Ricardo Anaya.

Why is it that having two computers with the same characteristics are so different depending on their processor?

This could well be a choice of each manufacturer, since costs, work optimization, a screen or a camera can have the same specification, but they can consume more or less memory, which is a determining factor in its final price.

The version of the processor will define this too, even if they have similar specifications, if it is newer it is more expensive, but if it is older it may be cheaper, although this will also define the level of processing that it will be able to offer.

In this sense, a processor can offer, and not, the best performance for the elements that make up the cell phone, it will depend on each manufacturer and user, choosing the one that suits them best.

How to differentiate a gaming processor from a normal one?

Gaming is one of the most demanding applications in the mobile and computing world, because it has to perform various functions, such as rendering images and attending to other elements that happen at the same time.

When you are playing, you have a 1080 x 720 screen, they are being generated at a refresh rate of 30, 40 frames per second, while the touch sampling can reach or exceed 120 Hz per second.

So, if you have a computer capable of high-resolution gaming, the processing capacity can already be used to do many other things, gaming is a benchmark for the capacity of a smartphone, at least in terms of processors.

What are the main characteristics to take into account?

First, they must analyze their daily activities to define what you will do with it. Later you will have to define what would be the best chipset for your smartphone, either for gaming, for photography, or just for daily tasks.

Second is the camera, which is one of the most current and trending elements, since even having or not having a 108 MP or 64 MP sensor will depend entirely on the type of processor in your phone.

Finally, its memory, both in RAM and storage, this will also give you the most adequate performance, because you can have a mid-range processor with more memory than a high-end one and in the end have a similar user experience.

Finally, as a curiosity, if you want to find a Qualcomm product, since the processors are not only focused on smartphones, but also on other products, just write "Qualcomm" in Amazon and you will have all the products that make it up.