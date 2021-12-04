The first support that we want to talk to you about is the one offered by Amazon itself. Count with one traditional design In which you can find a hole that will allow you to insert the charging cable of your iPhone if what you want is to charge the device. In addition, it is available in black which gives it a very elegant appearance.

The width of the hook for iPhone is 15mm which will allow you to put the iPhone both vertically and horizontally and that it remains stable at all times. It has sturdy ear pads Non-slip, and is made of high quality aluminum that guarantees great durability and stability.

Lamicall Mobile Stand

An option really similar to the one mentioned above is this one brought by the Lamicall company. It offers a hole to be able to insert through it, the charging cable of your iPhone so that if you want to use this support as a charging base, you can also use it. Aesthetically it is very similar to the thousands of options that you can find in the market.

As for the colors available, Lamicall delights users who want more striking colors, since in addition to the silver color, this product is also available in gray, black, rose gold and red. It has a resistant aluminum alloy, rounded edges, being very strong, light and totally portable.

OMOTON Mobile Phone Stand Table

One of the manufacturers that always makes an appearance when we talk about accessories for Apple devices is OMOTON, and in this case it could not not appear thanks to the fantastic support it provides to all users. It is undoubtedly striking at first sight for the sensation of sturdiness that it provides, giving users the assurance that the iPhone will always be perfectly located on it.

The design is very similar to the rest of the alternatives on the market, but highlights the number of colors in which it is availableThese are silver, blue, gray, black, rose gold, purple, and red. It also has two holes to insert a charging cable, in case you want to charge the iPhone as well as different pads to ensure the attachment of the device and the support itself to the surface on which it is placed.

UGREEN Mobile Support

If before we said that OMOTON is usually present in compilations of accessories for Apple devices, even more present is UGREEN. In this case, it offers a support that, from the start, is slightly different from the rest of the options that we have talked about so far. From a very stable base an arm is born that ends with the tray usual to place the device.

One of the most differential characteristics of this support is that you will be able to regulate the height of the same, since the arm is fully adjustable. It’s made of aluminum and plastic with a low-center-of-gravity design to give iPhone that stability it needs. It also has non-slip rubber pads so that the base is always well attached to the surface.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Phone Holder

With the arrival of the MagSafe technology To the iPhone, many manufacturers have taken advantage of it to be able to carry out different accessories, well, that’s exactly what ESR has done, take advantage of the MagSafe to make a support on which you only have to place the iPhone and this stay fully magnetized.

Aesthetically it is one of the options that transmits the best feeling, it also has a robust base that guarantees stability at all times Of the device. Of course, even if it is MagSafe, you have to know that it is not a device to charge the iPhone, simply to keep it magnetized, either vertically or horizontally.

Vertical Table Mobile Stand

OMOTON returns to make an appearance in this compilation, in this case with a totally different option from the previous one. This support has the peculiarity that will allow you to modify and customize the height of the iPhone thanks to the extendable arm that it has.

Due to the design and to be able to give it the necessary stability whenever you place the device on this support, the base is made of metal 8mm thick and 90mm long. It also has a series of pads so that it does not slide on the surface it is placed on. Finally you have it available in two different colors, black and white.

The supports with a more particular design

We put aside the more traditional supports and focus on those that have a very peculiar design, but that are still really useful, even more depending on the use you want to give it and the times when you are going to use it. Here are some of the different options you can find.

LONZOTH Mobile phone holder

East gooseneck stand from the LONZOTH brand is one of the most interesting options you can find. This type of product will allow you to move the iPhone with much more freedom while still being totally subject to it. The so-called gooseneck is very flexible and easy to move so that you can put the iPhone exactly in the position you want.

In order to provide the necessary stability and fixation, this support is fully anchored to the table, but the mechanism to carry it out is very comfortable and in a few seconds you can install it without any problem. Neck length is 90cm, which gives a very interesting range of movement to be able to use it in different actions.

Tryone Mobile Phone Support

Another very similar option that we put on the table, and never better said, is this one from the Tryone brand. It is again a support that has a gooseneck that you can use to place your iPhone in the position you need, without complications and in the most comfortable way possible, thanks to the 70cm length with which it counts.

In the same way that happened with the previous option, in order to give the stability that this type of product needs, the base must be fully anchored to the table. This process is very simple to carry out and you will only have to invest a few seconds to leave the support perfectly stabilized.

Lamicall Gooseneck Mobile Stand

We continue with the supports that have a gooseneck, ideal to be able to place your iPhone both vertically and horizontally and to be able to record yourself, view content or simply, to keep it in view and be able to access it whenever you want. In this case, it is the Lamicall brand that offers a high quality support.

In fact, the robustness that can be seen as soon as you look at this product is striking. The arm has a 850 mm length that maintains stability and gives you all the facilities to be able to move it to your liking. It also has a 360 rotation clip mount that will allow you to freely adjust this mount for the best viewing angle.

Long tripod mount

We end up with a slightly different support than those mentioned above. In this case, it does not have a gooseneck, since it is much more similar to the typical arm that many users use to place a microphone. It is designed to be able to place the iPhone and use it as a camera, either to record videos or for the iPhone to be your computer’s own webcam.

This tripod features three 35 cm arms, fully adjustable that are capable of providing a maximum height of 125 cm. It features a swivel ball head that has a 360 degree rotation. Obviously, this support has to be anchored to the table, but you will not have any kind of complication and in a few seconds you will have it perfectly operational.

Which one are we left with?

Whenever we carry out this type of accessory compilation we like, at the end, to tell you what are the options that have convinced us the most. However, you have to know that this is a totally subjective opinion that responds to certain needs and tastes, so we recommend that you be yourself or yourself, depending on your needs, and having the data of the different products , make the decision of which of them is the one that can work best for you.

As for the more traditional supports, the one we liked the most was the one provided by the ESR HaloLock brand, since it uses MagSafe technology to fix the iPhone to the holder. On the other hand, if we focus on the gooseneck mounts, although they are all very similar, we liked them a little more the one offered by the Lamicall brand.