When you are going to create an account on the Facebook platform, one of the first requirements that they ask of you is: the username and password. This data will give you an identity and an access code to your profile. If you want to have a secure passwordIn this article we will consider some aspects that you should take into account.

What makes a password difficult to crack?

Whenever we hear about cyber hackers, we think that it is a problem for people with business accounts, celebrity personalities or large entrepreneurs. Nevertheless, we can all be victims of piracy, that is why we must ensure that we have a solid and robust password that protects our privacy.

If you have already recovered your hacked Facebook account, you should make sure to set a password that is difficult to crack. For that, take into account that Cybercriminals can deduct your memorable dates, your favorite places and even the name of your pet.

So it is recommended do not use important phrases, names or dates for you. Rather, you should use a combination of unrelated words, along with numbers and symbols.

One of the most common reasons for someone else to know your password and that we already mentioned is: cyber hacking. Another reason is that you allow others to know your password, this allows them to post false information posing as you. Given this, you should take all the necessary measures to protect your account, such as changing your password or going from a public account to a private one.

Use common terms or things

Another thing that makes it easier for others to decipher your password is to use common terms or things that identify or characterize you. These range from your date of birth, your children, your wedding date, your zip code, on behalf of your parents, siblings, pets, room or work address.

These things can be predictable even for someone who is not a cybercriminal, because it only takes a little knowledge of yourself to find this data. Therefore, never use that information as a security measure.

Place a sequence of numbers

Although it seems incredible, many people use the sequence of numbers as a password. This can make your account vulnerable to anyone. Because they only have to enter the most common digits such as: from one to eight and they will have access to your profile.

While it is true that this advice not to use the sequence of numbers is well known, people continue to do it, they do not understand that it is a very weak password, which does not require decryption as much, but is obtained by deduction.

If your account has not been hacked, nor have you given your access data to a person; But if when trying to start the session you entered the wrong password, then it is certain that you had to use the password recovery to be able to enter. Now, you may realize the importance of having a secure password, but one that you can remember.

Something that will allow you to remember the key, is to save it in a notepad on your device or in a physical notebook. In this way, when you must enter your Facebook account from another computer, you can use your notes to see your password.

Difficult to decipher but easy to remember

To make an indecipherable key you must follow the suggestions in combine uppercase, lowercase, numbers and symbols. The weirder the combination, the more difficult it will be for cybercriminals to crack.

Remember to keep the password in a safe and private place, to which only you have access. It is also practical that you do not use the same password for all applications and enable two-step authentication provided by Facebook.

Something that only you know

If you want to shield your password, you can use a phrase, words or numbers from an event in your childhood or from a stage that no one is aware of. You can also use the highest number of capital letters in your password, this gives it more security. Another option is to use a key generator website if you think you can’t create it yourself.