If you have a Xiaomi mobile and you want to know how you can do to know the status of the battery without having to install any type of program, you have come to the right place, since we are going to tell you about it.

There is possibly no device today more essential to the vast majority of people than the mobile phone.

It is something that we use every day and for a long time, so we should try to take care of it as well as possible, to keep it in good condition for as long as we can.

When it comes to taking care of any terminal, the battery is a fundamental part, since it is perhaps the element of our smartphone that most notice the passage of months and years.

Having come to this reflection, the truth is that if we want to know how the battery of our phone is, we need to know its current status and for that we can use third-party apps or resort, as in the case of users who have a Xiaomi, to do so without the need for any external software.

That is why today we are going to see how we can know the battery status of our Xiaomi terminal in an extremely simple and very direct way.

Battery degradation

The life of batteries is limited, as you all well know, in addition to losing autonomy as the years go by, something that manufacturers still do not clearly explain why such a fact occurs.

Everytime that we charge the battery below 70% We start what I know as a cycle, so if we charge the terminal every night, we exceed 360 cycles after one year.

According to various studies from the 500 cycles roughly, the battery performance of smartphones starts to decline and starts to decline. That means that, from the first year of use or a year and a half, depending on each user, the battery lasts less, which forces us to charge the terminal earlier.

Obviously, these are not one hundred percent real numbers, since not all of us have batteries of the same capacity, we do not all use our mobile phones in the same way and we do not all have the same type of smartphone, but it can be used to get an idea.

Is degradation is something that occurs And that we will not be able to avoid, but of course the more we take care of the battery, the more it will last within its optimal load range.

It is inevitable that there will come a time when it lasts excessively short and we have to make a decision, between the two possible options that are, change the battery or change mobile, to which the last option almost always wins.

That is why it is so important to know the state of our battery and if we do not depend on any software such as the Xiaomi, then much better.

Battery status on Xiaomi

What we are going to use to check the status of our battery in a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO terminal are the MIUI secret codes.

Although there are several options within these codes, the truth is that we will now focus on those that depend on the terminal battery, so that we can check its status and have control over how the battery is at the moment.

For this we are going to follow the steps that we are going to leave you below.

We open the phone application of our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO , is indifferent.

, is indifferent. We entered the area where we mark phone numbers by hand and write the following code: * # * # 6485 # * # *

At that moment a new window will open before us automatically on the screen of our Xiaomi where we will find different data that refer to our device.

Among all of them we must look at a few, specifically, since they are the ones that will mark the state of the battery. These are:

MB_06 : place where we can see the state of the battery of our mobile terminal.

: place where we can see the state of the battery of our mobile terminal. MF_02 : here we will see the charging cycles that we have carried out so far on the smartphone.

: here we will see the charging cycles that we have carried out so far on the smartphone. MB_00: in this part we see the percentage of battery that we have left in the smartphone at that moment.

Xiaomi secret codes

In order to see the status of the battery we have resorted to the secret codes of MIUI, Xiaomi’s customization layer that is based on Android.

Well, there are more codes, not only those of the battery and that is why we are going to show them to you so that you are informed of what each one of them means.

The most interesting codes are the following:

* # 06 # : we will see the IMEI number of the terminal.

: we will see the IMEI number of the terminal. * # * # 4636 # * # * : provides information about the phone, the battery and the statistics of how it has been used.

: provides information about the phone, the battery and the statistics of how it has been used. * # * # 7780 # * # * : to reset the smartphone to factory, but only for apps.

: to reset the smartphone to factory, but only for apps. * 2767 * 3855 # : cleaning and restoration.

: cleaning and restoration. * # * # 34971539 # * # * : here you get information about the terminal camera.

: here you get information about the terminal camera. * # * # 7594 # * # * : Activate direct power off using the power button.

: Activate direct power off using the power button. * # * # 273283 * 255 * 663282 * # * # * – A quick backup runs.

– A quick backup runs. * # * # 197328640 # * # * : trial mode.

: trial mode. * # * # 526 # * # * : Analyze the operation of the wireless LAN.

: Analyze the operation of the wireless LAN. * # * # 232338 # * # * : we will see the MAC address.

: we will see the MAC address. * # * # 1472365 # * # * : we will see how the GPS works.

: we will see how the GPS works. * # * # 1575 # * # * : additional tests for GPS.

: additional tests for GPS. * # * # 0283 # * # * : test the packet loopback.

: test the packet loopback. * # * # 0 * # * # * : LCD screen test.

: LCD screen test. * # * # 0673 # * # * : check the audio.

: check the audio. * # * # 0842 # * # * : Check to see if the vibration and backlight work correctly.

: Check to see if the vibration and backlight work correctly. * # * # 2663 # * # * : we will be able to know which is the version of the touch screen.

: we will be able to know which is the version of the touch screen. * # * # 2664 # * # * : touch screen performance.

: touch screen performance. * # * # 0588 # * # * : tests the proximity sensor.

: tests the proximity sensor. * # * # 3264 # * # * : indicates the version of the RAM.

: indicates the version of the RAM. * # * # 232331 # * # * : perform a Bluetooth test.

: perform a Bluetooth test. * # * # 7262626 # * # * : Field test.

: Field test. * # * # 232337 # * # : we can see which is the address of the mobile’s Bluetooth.

: we can see which is the address of the mobile’s Bluetooth. * # * # 4986 * 2650468 # * # * : we will see the firmware of elements of the phone.

: we will see the firmware of elements of the phone. * # * # 1234 # * # * : Provides terminal firmware information.

: Provides terminal firmware information. * # * # 1111 # * # * : FTA software version.

: FTA software version. * # * # 2222 # * # * : FTA hardware version.

: FTA hardware version. * # * # 44336 # * # * : Displays the build number.

: Displays the build number. * # * # 8351 # * # * : in this way we activate voice dialing.

: in this way we activate voice dialing. * # * # 8350 # * # * : we deactivate voice dialing.

: we deactivate voice dialing. ## 778 (+ call key): Epst menu.

With everything we have told you, you will be able to know how the battery status of your Xiaomi terminal is, in addition to knowing another series of codes with information that could be useful at any given time.