How are Infonavit points calculated?

As a salaried employee, you can collect up to 694 points through salary, savings from the housing subaccount, years of uninterrupted work, age and a clean record in other requested credits. And, on the other hand, you can reach a maximum of 566 points if the company you work for complies on time with its contributions to Infonavit.

Therefore, it is necessary that you know that your points may vary according to the level of your salary, since the level of your contribution depends on it. Likewise, when you break a job relationship, your score freezes.

You lost your job, but you owe Infonavit? You have two alternatives

Documents needed to know my Infonavit points

To check your balance you must have the following documents:

Social Security Number (SSN)

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Federal Taxpayers Registry (RFC)

Where and how to check my Infonavit points

To check how many points you have in Infonavit you must access the portal

https://www.mi-portal-infonavit.com/checar-puntos .

Then, the displayed form must be filled out so that the system shows the user how many points he has so far.

With this, the beneficiary may also carry out the Prequalification, in case you are already in a position to obtain an Infonavit loan. With this you will be able to know other important information:

The total loan amount you will receive

The discount to your salary that they will make you each month

The amount of Infonavit points you have accumulated

You can also, in the main menu of your account, check how much savings you have in your Individual Account and how much your employers have contributed to your savings for housing. This information will also depend on the size of your credit .