Nowadays the process so that you can recharge your balance has been facilitated with internet access, and that is why this time you will be able to know how to make your payments and check balance on your Digitel line.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of having a line at Digitel?

Below you will be able to know the advantages and disadvantages of joining a Digitel line so you know if you should buy one.

Advantage

Among the main advantages that Digitel provides is the fact that since the minutes to call do not distinguish between telephone operators, you can call other phones other than Digitel at no cost. In addition, practically all the lines on the market support 4G or LTE.

Disadvantages

A great disadvantage that Digitel has is that it does not have a 4G signal throughout Venezuela, since there are many areas of the country where you cannot access the internet through Digitel because its signal is very poor. This usually happens mostly in rural parts of the country or on the roads. To check if your area is within 3G, 4G and 5G coverage, enter the Digitel coverage map.

How can I download the Digitel app?

You can download the Digitel App from Google Play and App StoreSo look for the “Digitel” App in your app store and click install. Then you must wait for the download process to complete so that you can access the app and enter your data.

Methods to check your Digitel balance from your cell phone

If what you want is know how much balance you have on your phone To catch up on payments, Digitel has several methods for you to check, somewhat similar to the methods Telcel uses.

Website

You can check your balance in a simple way entering the Digitel page and clicking on the “People” option found on the top bar at the start. After that, several options will appear, including “Check balance”. You just have to enter the number of the line and the code requested by the page. To complete the procedure you must click on “Consult” and you will know your balance.

Digitel App

With the Digitel application you can check your balance as you do with the Movistar application, because to check your balance from the application, you must open the Digitel App by entering your line number and the requested password. In the option that says “Your account”The available balance will appear on the screen along with other information of interest.

By phone call

You can call 121 or 0412-9121121 from your Digitel line and follow the steps indicated, since they first need to know if your plan is postpaid or prepaid. Another option is to call 123 which Digitel will later send you an SMS so that you know your balance and additional information.

How can I top up my Digitel phone?

If you want to recharge your phone Digitel, it offers several options that it puts at your disposal so that you can pay for your services effectively and quickly.

From affiliated banks

You have the option of carry out Digitel telephone recharges through affiliated banksAll you have to do is go to Digitel’s website to find out which banks you can pay with. To recharge your Digitel line from your bank, you can use their website or the banking application.

By credit card

Digitel gives the possibility of recharging balance from a computer or mobile phone with your credit card. To explain step by step, the first thing you should do is access Digitel Online, by entering user data or registering your phone number.

You will see the option of “Recharge“And” Recharges and payments to third parties “in which you must click on the one of your choice. Then you must enter the phone number to which you want to recharge, the specific amount and of course the requested data of your credit card. As a last step you just have to confirm and that’s it.

From Digitel offices

If you go to Digitel offices will also help you to recharge your balanceHowever, the platform provides you with the methods from the web or the App so that you can streamline the process.