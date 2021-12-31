How to change your Snapchat display name

You can change your Snapchat display name whenever you see fit quickly and easily, in just a few steps.

Snapchat is one of the most popular social networks of the moment, and it has millions of fans around the world. If you have an account on this platform, it is possible that you created it a long time ago and that the choice of your name to show was not the best.

If that’s the case for you, or you’ve just suddenly gotten bored with your current display name and are looking for one that better expresses your personality, we’ve got good news for you. And it is that in this article, we will tell you what they are the methods to change your display name on Snapchat. So we recommend you read to the end.

What You Should Know Before Changing Your Snapchat Display Name

Snapchat display names they are there for your friends to easily recognize you within the app. However, you should know that if you change it, only new contacts who want to add you will be able to see it. This means that your previous contacts, the people who already added you, will continue to see your old display name.

You should also keep in mind that you can’t change your Snapchat username without first deactivating your account. So if you want more than just a display name change, you might consider deleting the account on the service to choose a better username, and this can only be done through the Snapchat website.

Quick and easy change your Snapchat display name

You can change your Snapchat display name using the app on your Android or iOS device, and all you need to do is follow any of the methods that we will detail below. They are practically the same procedures, regardless of the mobile operating system you are using.

Change your display name through Snapchat’s settings menu

This is the first way to change your display name on the platform and you will only have to comply with the following steps:

Open the app Snapchat on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Now go to your profile by clicking on your Bitmoji or profile picture.

Click on the gear icon to open the setup menu from your account.

from your account. Scroll down to the section My account.

Once there, click on the option Name.

Enter the display name of your choice and click on the button Keep.

Change your display name from your Snapchat profile

The second way to change your Snapchat display name is a bit easier than the first. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Opens Snapchat on your mobile.

on your mobile. Navigate to your profile.

Click on name in your profile.

in your profile. Write your preferred name and click on Keep.

Now, you have a new display name for your Snapchat account, and you can change it back as many times as you like.

As you can see, change Snapchat display name it doesn’t have to be a tedious or complicated task, all you need is a few technical touches. In fact, you will only have to follow the steps we described above to do it. And while you’re in Snapchat settings or on your profile, make sure to see if there are other Snapchat features you’d like to use, like the ability to enable the app’s dark mode on iOS.

