Currently there are people still communicating with their loved ones from the Teams platform. Every month, the designers of the Microsoft company strive to renew much more what is the operation in Teams features. One of the things that has been put in recently is virtual funds to use during video meetings. Shortly, we’ll tell you how to change your meeting fund in Teams and where to get virtual funds.

Where can you get the best virtual funds to use in Microsoft Teams?

Funds for Microsoft Teams meetings shouldn’t be searched on strange pages or anything like that. This class of funds can be get in the microsoft store No problem. In order to change this background, you need to have your Microsoft Teams session started on a device.

From your own Teams account, you can have access to a large amount of funds for your meetings completely free. Inside the store there is a lot of variety, in the funds section, you will see some of:

Xbox

Famous days

Nostalgia

Cities

Scenery

Some of these funds are payments because have been carefully crafted by an expert. However, almost all of them are completely free.

How can you modify your meeting background in Teams before it starts?

Since you know where the Teams funds provided by Microsoft are located, we will now show you how to change this background before you connect to the meeting. Because Microsoft Teams has support for mobile phones and computers, you we will explain how to change the background from both devices.

With the app

The Microsoft Teams phone app is available for both iOS and Android devices. In the case of those who have iPhone, they will find it in the App Store, those who have androids they should look for it in the Play Store. However, pay attention to the following guidelines:

Download the application on your cell phone Locate the application Log into your Microsoft Teams. In case you don’t have an account yet, just register one Then, go to the video and audio settings of your profile. When you are there, you will look for an option that says ‘Background Effects’ Press it, to enter that configuration Now, choose the background that you will place on your camera while they are in the middle of a meeting When selecting it, if you want you can blur it or leave it completely original To finish with everything, click on ‘Done’. Your changes will be saved immediately

In case you did not know, as well as you can modify camera background Before meetings, you have the microphone mute function at your disposal.

From your pc

From the desks, that is, from the computers everything is much easier. In addition, all modifications will be made through the official page or from the program that can be download from microsoft store. Now, pay attention to the following:

Open the program or enter the official Web Login to your account Go straight to sound and video settings There, click on ‘Background Filters’ Immediately, all the funds you have available in your account. They will be displayed on the right side of the monitor Select the one you prefer the most or if you do not add an image that you have in your PC storage The last thing would be to click on ‘Done’

It should be noted that, if you have a fast PC, a good camera and a fast internet connection, you can enjoy meetings in high definition. In case your PC is a little old, it would be best to change it or try to buy a more powerful camera. This is something very necessary, as it will influence how the background you place will look.

What is the way in which the background of your meeting can be changed while it is in progress?

Aside from changing the background image of your Microsoft Teams camera before connecting to a meeting, the platform allows you to modify these kinds of things even when you are already linked to the meeting. Here’s how change the background of your Microsoft Teams camera during a meeting.

With your computer

The change of Teams camera background from a computer is something really simple. With a couple of movements, everything will be ready:

Start the Teams program or go to the web Log in Search connect to the meeting Go to the controls for the meeting Click where it says ‘More Actions’ Under ‘More Actions’, click ‘Apply a background effect’ Choose the background you want Click on ‘Apply’ and you’re done

From your mobile application

For mobile phones it is the same. With just a couple of things, it will be accomplished change the background of your Microsoft Teams camera, without complications:

Launch the Teams app Log in Synchronize with a meeting Go to the controls for the meeting Click where it says ‘More options’ From there, go to ‘Background Effects’ Select the one you want Click on ‘Apply’ and wait for the changes to take place

What to do if your Microsoft Teams mobile app doesn’t allow changing the background or using effects?

The Microsoft Teams application sometimes presents trouble changing the background of the chamber for meetings. When these things happen, try three things: