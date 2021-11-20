From its beginnings to the present day, Instagram is one of the most viral applications of the moment due to the ease it offers you when making publications and stories and above all for the amount of filters it offers you to edit your photos. But this app also offers you a good degree of security when it comes to protecting your data. Soon we will show you how you can change your Instagram password.

What steps should you follow to change your Instagram password from your computer?

If you want to change your Instagram password and you suspect that someone knows it, here we will show you how you can do it. First of all you have to go to the Instagram website and here enter your account. On the home screen there will be a small circular profile photo on the right side of your screen that you will click.

Now you are going to enter the configuration and in the left side panel there will be the option of ‘Change password’ which you will also click. Now there will be three writing bars in which in the first one you have to write the password that you are using so far. Then in the other two you will have to write new password you want for your account.

How to modify your Instagram password if you have forgotten the old password?

In most cases when a person wants to change their password it is because they have forgotten the one they had set. If this is the problem you are presenting, you can change password like this regardless of whether you are from your computer or from your cell phone.

You are going to go to the Instagram page or to the application and it will be the login screen. Below the login button is an option that says Forgot your password? You are going to touch it and now you will go to another menu where you have to write your username, phone number or email that is registered in your account.

Then you will have to accept the request to send a numeric code to your phone number by SMS. Now you will enter the received code in the section for this and you will click on continue. With this, you will be able to write your new password and you will be able to enter your account. We recommend that you write down this password in a safe place so you don’t do this every time you forget your password.

If you want to change the password of your Instagram if the one you use to enter at the beginning with Facebook you can do it this way. You will enter your Instagram account and you will enter your profile by clicking on the photo that is at the bottom of the screen in the toolbar.

Now you are going to touch on ‘Change password’ and here you will have to write the current password that is to enter your Facebook. Then you can write the new password you want to set, click on change password and this will be your new Instagram password and you will no longer need the login with Facebook.

How can you log out of your Instagram on other devices?

If you are searching on this topic it is because you have opened your Instagram account on another phone or computer and you’re not sure if you’ve closed it. If you want to cancel all logins on other devices, regardless of whether you are from a computer or a phone, you will do this.

You will enter your Instagram account and you will go to your profile. You will give a touch to the three points on the right side and here you will enter configuration. Now you will enter ‘Login activity’ and here you will be able to see and close all the sessions that are open on other devices.

How can you protect and add more security to your Instagram account?

In case you feel that the security of your account is not enough and you want to add more security, you can do so. One of the ways is by using a protection app on your phone. With this you can place a pattern or access pin when entering the application and only those who know this access can enter.