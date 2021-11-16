Among the wide variety of computer models, without a doubt one of the most complete and rewarding to use are Mac computers. Devices that use the iOS operating system that have endless utilities, including linking with other Apple devices and being able to install iPhone or iPad applications.

One of the conveniences that the Mac presents on your system is the option to have multiple user accounts, so that more than one person can enjoy the computer service. Within its settings, there is the configuration of changing the user name, and then it will be explained step by step how to achieve it.

Where can I change my username on my MacOS?

Among people who use Macs there may be a situation where have to change the username. Either to correct a mistake in the name or to completely change to a new name. Whatever the reason for the change, in order to achieve it, you must know from which Mac model you want to change the username.

On your MacBook PRO

The process for changing username on MacBook PRO laptop is pretty straightforward. You just have to go to the initial screen and click on the ‘system preferences’ icon. Inside the window, go to ‘users and groups’ where the computer users will be visible.

Next, you have to click on the padlock icon and enter password. After this, you have to click on the user you want to change the name and click on the ‘advanced options’ link. In the ‘full name’ bar you must delete the name and write a new one, followed by clicking on ‘Ok’.

From your MacOS Big sur

In the case of wanting to change the username through the MacOS Big Sur model, it can become similar to the MacBook PRO. You only need to perform the steps described below:

In the task bar at the start of the computer, go to ‘system preferences’. Click on ‘users and groups’. In the window, click on the padlock icon in the lower left corner. Enter the password for the computer. Click on the user and select ‘advanced options’. Enter or change the username.

Once these steps are done, the computer must be restarted to properly save the data. It should be noted that it is recommended to make a Backup or backup copy on the Mac to avoid the absolute deletion of the data in the event of an error.

Change from your Mac Air

Among the different models of Apple laptops, there are different capacities and options. But fortunately, they all have the same system and have the same settings, so in the case of changing the username on the Mac Air, the procedure is the same that was described in the previous cases.

Solution for your MacBook

Changing your username can be an advantage for the computer. Not only your data will be kept updated, Instead, in this configuration, other users can be added or deleted and thus free up storage space on the Mac.

Put and remove your username

The option to change or modify the username can be used at any time without any limit. Inside the settings you can put and remove the name as many times as you want. In the event of a failure or these settings are available, it is recommended to enter the macOS support page.

How can I delete a user from my MacOS?

One of the most relevant features that Mac computers have is that they have the ability to have many user accounts. These can be added or removed as desired by the owner of the same. To access this option, you must perform the following steps: