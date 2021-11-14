One of the functions of WhatsApp is personalize conversations individually or in general With a conversation background, WhatsApp offers the option of placing solid colors in the background with or without the application’s classic scribble pattern, also light or dark backgrounds of the application and even use an image from the gallery to place it as a background for the conversations.

Where to change the background of an individual WhatsApp chat?

You can customize the chat background for all conversations or only for one, to change the chat background of a conversation you only have to enter the conversation and then enter chat settings, select ‘wallpaper’, then ‘change’ and choose whether to place a solid color, a background available in the application or a gallery image.

When the background is chosen, select the option for the background to be used only for the conversation in question and not in all conversations, in this way you can customize all WhatsApp conversations one by one.

On iOS, you must access the conversation you want to customize and press the name of the contact or group, select ‘wallpaper and sound’. Later ‘choose new wallpaper’ and choose between solid colors, WhatsApp backgrounds or photos from the gallery.

How to customize the background of all chats?

For change conversation background of all the conversations within WhatsApp on Android You must enter ‘chats’ and press the three dots in the upper right corner. Next, select ‘settings’ and enter ‘chats’, then ‘wallpaper’ and then ‘change’, finally choose a new background.

For iOS, the procedure to follow is to enter ‘settings’ in the lower right corner, select ‘chats’ and then ‘wallpaper’, then select ‘choose a new wallpaper’, the next thing is to choose which will be the new one background for all chats, with solid color options, default backgrounds, or photos available.

iOS too allows you to place movement at the bottom of conversationsBy having an image selected to be the chat background, we activate the option that the image has movement, this effect makes the background move or vibrate smoothly if the user moves the mobile or is placed in a place where it receives vibrations.

How to customize the background of your chats on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has a gallery of personalized backgrounds by the same application in light and dark themes, although you can also download a background on the internet with a theme that you likeEven with a basic editing application you can take a photo and adapt it to the size of the cell phone screen and place details to place it as a background.

On the Internet there is a great variety of wallpapers with different themes, it is easy to find one that suits your tastes and that is the protagonist of your conversations, you can place a different background for each conversation and it would also be useful for the texts to be more outstanding. You can even go into settings and change the theme to dark or light to match better.

Solid colors

At the time of change the background of a conversation, WhatsApp has a special section of ‘solid colors’ that you can use to customize the background, depending on whether the theme of your WhatsApp is light or dark, the brightness of the background will change, it is usually a comfortable and aesthetic alternative for the personalization of chats.

Previously, the default solid color of the application was a very light tone and with small drawings throughout the background, today WhatsApp has expanded its color options and has also placed the option to keep or remove those little drawings in the background .

Images from your gallery

When entering the chat background change, there is the option to take a photo from the gallery and place it as a wallpaper for conversations, look in your gallery for a photo that you like and adapt well to the size of the screen, a photograph of your friend as a wallpaper in their conversation would be a good option or also something that you associate with her or him.