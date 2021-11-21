As we already know, MIUI is one of the layers of Android that is capable of offering the user more customization, although it is true that among its extensive menus we may not be able to find settings as simple as changing the ringtone of our phone or even change the wallpaper of it.

Therefore, in this tutorial we are going to tell you how you can change your wallpaper in simple steps. so customizing your device is a piece of cake.

How to change the wallpaper of your Xiaomi phone

As we tell you, this setting is very easy to use, although some users may not be able to find it given the complexity and depth of the adjustments that Xiaomi offers us in its customization layer.

To be able to choose the wallpaper completely to our liking, we will only have to:



