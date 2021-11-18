The creation of new functions within social networks has increased a lot in recent years. This is due to the great demand on the part of each of the users, to the worker creativity and your good understanding for new features.

With Facebook personal pages can be created that in real and virtual life sometimes it is very helpful or useful. These, for example, serve to improve people’s image and even to sell products or promote services.

In brief we will explain how it benefits you customize your website, how to customize the URL of a Facebook page and what are the requirements to do this.

Customize a website benefits everyone in infinite ways. There are many aspects in which a well-organized Fanpage can help a person. However, this time we will not talk about all the benefits that these types of pages bring to people, because there are many.

However, we will talk about the two most important things, or so to speak, the two most prominent benefits which guarantees a Facebook page.

Increase professionalism

If you want to be someone important in the field in which you specialize, you need to show everyone your professionalism and your talents. With Facebook pages this kind of thing can be highlighted. In what ways? Well, it’s very simple, all you have to do is always upload photos of the work you do.

In case you specialize in the computer relationship, you can upload photos of some of the best work you do along with the rating from the client. In this way, all the people who follow you page they will realize that you actually work very well. It is in this way that Facebook pages increase your professionalism.

So, if there are people who are looking for you to help them with a problem, they will be able to locate through your Facebook page with custom URL.

It will be easier to locate

Custom pages are much easier to find, when the URL of a Facebook page is not personalized not everyone will be able to locate it. At the same time, if nobody finds your page, how can you show all your talent? It is because of this kind of thing that it is very necessary that if you count with a Facebook page you customize the URL.

At the time of customize a Facebook page, you have the option to do it using the facebook web or by downloading the mobile app.

What are the steps to follow to customize the URL of my page?

Whenever you want modify the url of your web page It is important that you use certain steps that will allow you to obtain a good result. These steps are the ones that we will show you below:

Enter the settings of your Facebook Fan Page through the web address ‘facebook.com/nombredetupagina/settings/?tab=page_info’. Changing “name of your page”, by the user of your Fanpage.

Here you will find information that you can edit about your page. Go to the “username” box and from there you can modify the URL of your Facebook page.

It should be noted that it is much easier to configure the URL of a Facebook page when you are recently creating it. Once it is created it is very difficult and even on multiple occasions impossible. So from the moment you create your Facebook page it is important to choose a good name for the URL.

Now since you know how to customize the url of a page of Facebook, you need to know what are the requirements that must be met when customizing the URL of a page. Knowing this type of thing will not have problems with the Facebook platform.

The requirements you must meet in order to customize the URL to your page of Facebook are merely straightforward. Below you will see what these are:

In the URL you can only place characters from A to Z and numbers from 1 to 9.

The individual pages must have only the name of a person that is to say of a user.

In order to change the URL of your page, it must have at least 25 followers.

If you put the URL of a brand that is already registered you will have to notify Facebook regulators about it.

If you meet each of these requirements, you can change the URL address to your page without any inconvenience. If you are going to start using that Facebook page for work, you must learn to use the Marketplace to sell products and learn to schedule the upload of publications.