The MacBook screen, apart from the image quality it has, has more customization options. It allows adjusting a multitude of options to make the user experience more comfortable, and that shows in all aspects. One of the things you can do is change the refresh rate of your Mac, and we will tell you how.

Thanks to a series of features that keep the 14 and 16-inch Pro models, it is possible to change the frequency at which the image is updated on the screen. We are going to tell you what requirements your laptop must meet and what is the route to follow to change this setting on the screen.

Frequencies available on Mac to change the refresh rate

Is it really useful to change this? If you are not proficient in this topic, you may be asking yourself the same question. The refresh rate is a quantity that indicates how often the image is updated. It is measured in hertz (Hz) and quantifies the number of images per second that appear on the screen. As you can imagine, the higher that amount is, sharper and smoother the image will look, approaching movement in real life.

In many mobiles there are already very high rates to offer a high quality image. In the same way, it is a scale that can also be customized, as is the case with the 120 Hz of the iPhone, which can be deactivated to choose another rate and save on battery. That is its only negative point, because on a visual level you are not going to contemplate anything like it.

It turns out to be a great advantage to be able to adjust this option depending on the state of the battery or the moment. What you will need, at a minimum, is a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon processor, in its edition of 2021. Or, a Mac with the Pro Display XDR. From then on it is allowed to change this setting of the screen with the rest of the models that come on the market.

Apart from Apple Silicon, the first processor for processors developed by the company for MacBooks, another mainstay to be able to change the refresh rate on a Mac is the Pro Display XDR. A monitor with retina display with 6K offering incredible dynamic range and spectacular angles.

There is not one, not two options to choose from. These are all the refresh rates that the Retina display allows you to select:

60 hertz

59.94 hertz

50 hertz

48 hertz

47.95 hertz

Although 60 Hz is the most standardized for a computer screen, you have more alternatives to choose from. Also, on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon, you can select ProMotion to have an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

How to change the refresh rate on your Mac or Pro Display XDR

Knowing the types that there are and what you need to change the rate on your Apple device, you just have to put it into practice and change it. Before getting to that step, we recommend selecting a refresh rate that is divided evenly by frame rate of the content or according to the moment.

In other words, if you are watching content or video that is going at 24 frames per second, select 48 hertz refresh rate, and so on. In short, it is unlikely that you can use the same frequency and that it is optimal in all cases.

To change the refresh rate from macOS, follow this route that we are going to show you:

Select the Apple menu, located in the upper left corner with the brand’s logo. Click on “System preferences“and then click”Screens“. Look in the pop-up menu “Update frequency“that appears an update frequency of the ones we have shown you. When you have finished viewing or editing the video content, you may want to change the refresh rate to the default setting on the screen. Simply follow the same route to undo the change.

Finally, if you still have macOS Catalina or BigSur on your device, there is a path to see the menu “Update frequency“which consists of holding down the button”Option“and select the button”Adjusted“.

