To carry it out, we just have to take our Xiaomi activity bracelet and follow these quick steps:

Without being an expert or complicating ourselves, we can make our bracelet different every day. A very simple process that can be do on all Xiaomi Mi Band that have a color screen, either the Mi band 6 , the Mi band 5 wave Mi Band 4. An option that as generations have changed has been gaining points, since the screen has also grown and therefore the importance of design has multiplied.

Surely you have already taken the first steps with the bracelet and you know how to receive WhatsApp notifications on the Mi Band. We have known infinite options that throughout the initiation tutorial we discover worse what you may not know is that you can modify the design of the bracelet yourself with multiple options without using the mobile or complicating ourselves.

We go to the home screen of the bracelet, where we can see the time and date. Now we keep the finger pressed on it. Now we slide up and / or down to change the design. Once we find the one we like, we confirm it in the button for it on the screen.

A process so fast and that does not even require a mobile phone, we can do it whenever we want to achieve this good result. These spheres that we have seen are the ones that come by default, but nevertheless we can take care of modifying the appearance of the bracelet even more to our liking and thus make the design even more personalized.

Download more screens for the Xiaomi Mi Band

By default there are few screens available on the various Xiaomi Mi Band and most of them are quite simple. If you want to fully customize the device, you will have to download new spheres from the Mi Fit app. To do this, access your profile, select the bracelet synchronized with the mobile and enter the Settings option on the bracelet screen. On the first screen you will find dozens of spheres to download.

Now we just have to choose the one we like the most and once we click on any of them, they will go to the “My wristband screens” tab. For install them on the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 or any other, you just have to choose any downloaded sphere and bring the bracelet closer so that the Bluetooth connection is stable and no error occurs. “Synchronizing watch appearance” will appear on the screen at the same time that a warning message appears on the bracelet to inform us that the process is completing successfully.

After waiting a few seconds, you will see how the appearance of the screen of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the 4, etc … changes according to the sphere downloaded. If the synchronization process fails (something quite common) simply repeat the process to solve the situation.

All Displays downloaded for the Xiaomi Mi Band They will be stored in the bracelet and you can apply them from the same bracelet as we have seen previously. However, the space that the bracelet has is not infinite and it will reach a limit in which it will erase the new ones that we have downloaded by others that we use previously.

Create your own spheres

If you have not already had enough customization tools, the Mi Band offers one more possibility and that is to design our own sphere. This process does not require design knowledge or complications, we just have to follow these simple steps and we can put photos or images that we like as a background.

We open the Mi Fit app. We select the Profile tab. We go to the Store section. Click on the Administrator at the top. Finally, we select the desired image or photo. Finishing customizing the design with the colors that best fit.

Fix crashes to sync new displays

As we have already shown you in the process to synchronize new spheres with our bracelet, it is very common to find that the synchronization between the mobile, the Mi Fit app and the watch fails. So that this is not repeated so often, we have to take into consideration a series of tips that will be very useful in case you want to get more exclusive and different designs on your Smart Band.

Keep the bracelet and the mobile as close as possible.

Move other Bluetooth or WiFi devices away from the bracelet so there is no interference.

Update the bracelet before changing the watch faces in case there is news.

Try to always add the new covers at home or with the least number of users around to save connection failures between both devices.

But above all, what we have to recommend is patience. Although in the latest models of the Mi Smart Band we have detected that this process produces fewer errors, there are still coverage failures. An alternative that we can also think of is using Notify & Fitness for Mi Band, an app that allows link Xiaomi bracelet and that offers us the option of customizing spheres even from external websites.

So that the problems do not multiply instead of coming to an end, we recommend wearing it down to Mi Fit to replace it with this option. If we want to return later, we will only have to do the process in reverse.

Why is only the design of the bracelet changed?

A question that many users ask themselves and have come to ask on social networks, is the reason why the design change goes crazy in the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 or more advanced models. We ourselves have on occasion seen how the process was in the middle of the change, causing surprise, but nevertheless this has a simple explanation.

By not having any locking system on the bracelet, if we fall asleep and touch the bracelet with our hand we can make the change. Something that luckily is not a major problem, especially now that we already know return the design to the original state Or take the opportunity to change it for another. So that this does not happen, we have to go to the trash can security settings and put an unlock pattern that we will have to use as if it were the mobile.