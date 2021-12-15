Default options

In the case of Android mobiles, generally the steps to change the call audio are practically the same on all smartphones. Although, if it is true that it could change the name of some section, since it will depend to a large extent on the layer of personalization that your phone carries.

Therefore, we must open the Settings> Sound> Advanced> Phone ringtone or similar. Once inside, we can select any of those that come by default in Android. By clicking on any of the different options, you can play it to hear how it will sound on your phone.

On the part of Apple smartphones, the route remains the same in all, since they share the iOS, and the path to the ringtones has not been changed with the passage of updates. Therefore, go to Settings> Sounds and vibrations> Ringtone.

Choose a song

On the part of Android phones, the truth is that they offer us the possibility of choose a song as a custom ringtone. And, best of all, unlike what happens in the case of Apple mobiles, it will not be necessary for the file to be in the specific format that we told you earlier.

That is why we only have to have the song saved in the storage of the Android device or even Google Drive and then go to Settings> Sound> Advanced> Ringtone or similar> Add ringtone.

Within the iPhone, we have the option to buy them directly through Apple’s Tone Store, which we will find within Settings> Sounds and vibrations> Ringtone. However, if we download the app, Garageband, we can put any song that we have stored in the terminal. Therefore, when you have the file stored in the internal storage of your device, the app will be able to recognize it.

Then, go to the app> Audio recorder and click on the third icon in the upper left. When you are in the timeline of the editor you can add the song you want.

To achieve this you will have to go to the penultimate icon at the top> select Browse Items from the Files app> choose the song you want. After that, drag the audio track to the timeline. After adjusting it, go to the arrow that appears in the upper left and click on My songs> Share> now select the Tone option so that your iPhone is able to recognize the file. Finally, we will only have to find it in Settings> Sounds and vibrations > Ringtone.

Modify notifications

And how could it be otherwise, it is also possible modify the audio of notifications on both Android and iOS. These notifications are the ones that will sound, for example, when receiving an SMS or an email, all with native Android applications. However, the rest of the applications also have their own custom settings.

To do this, in a similar way to the previous case, we will simply have to go to Settings> Sound> Advanced> Default notification sound. Once inside, we can choose between the options that appear natively, or those that we have added on our own if we click on the Add notification option (as we see in the previous image).

In the case of iPhones, in the Settings> Sounds and vibrations section, we will find different options for the notifications that we are going to receive. Specifically, iOS will offer us change the audio of messages, voice messages, new emails, calendar reminders, reminders and AirDrop.

Do it with the computer

The first option that we will talk about will basically be using a computer to import new tones to our Android mobile phone or iPhone. Therefore, the first thing we are going to do is connect our smartphone to the PC and access the internal storage of Android or using a specific program for Apple as we will see below.

However, in the case of Android phones, we must ensure that the tones are copied to the internal memory instead of the SD, since, in this way, we will avoid problems and ensure optimal operation when receiving calls and notifications.

On Android

As we can see in the following image, we have several folders on our device. If what we want is to use a personalized ringtone we simply have to copy the file (in MP3, for example) to the folder ‘Ringtones‘.

Once the file is copied we go to Settings> Sound> Phone ringtone and from here we can choose our ringtone. As we can see in the list, the one we have copied will appear.

This will help us to import audio for notifications. That is, it will be similar to the previous case, we will simply have to copy the notification tone that we want to the folder ‘Notifications‘. Then the custom ringtone will be automatically added to the list. So we can select it from Settings> Sound> Notification tone.

On iPhone

If you have created a custom ringtone through an app, such as GarageBand, you can synchronize it with your iPhone through iTunes for Windows or the Finder on a Mac computer. To achieve this, we just have to connect our iPhone to the PC. Trust both devices, if you’ve never done before or have. Later, we will have to open iTunes for Windows, while with a Mac we will have to open Finder. Finally, find your iPhone> select the General tab and drag the tone you want to this tab.

However, we must bear in mind that, in order to add sounds to the terminals of the American company, the tones must be in .m4r format, since it is the type of format that iOS uses for the sounds of Apple devices. And, in case you didn’t know, a ringtone on a hard iPhone a maximum of 30 seconds.

And, in the case of Apple phones, the new tones that we want to import from our computer to give our iPhone notifications a different touch, you must continue to have the format that we just mentioned.