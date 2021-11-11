For several versions now, changing the PIN code of our SIM card is an action that involves just a few simple steps that we can perform from the settings of our Android phones, but it is not something so intuitive if we take a look at the MIUI customization layer.

For this reason, We are going to show you in this post how you can make this change in a few steps directly from the settings of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone with MIUI so that changing the PIN of your SIM card does not pose a problem.

How to modify the PIN code of your SIM card from the settings of your Xiaomi

Something to keep in mind is that this setting will require us to previously enter the current PIN code that we are using until that moment to be able to indicate a new one. In addition, from this option also we will be allowed to tell the system not to ask us to enter the PIN code every time we turn off and on our device, something that we do not recommend in order to maintain the highest degree of privacy and security of your computers.

In order to access these settings and change the PIN code of our SIM card, We will only have to follow these steps:





Access the settings of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone

Select the “Passwords and security” section and click on “Privacy”

Once inside, access your operator in the upper area and select the option “Change SIM card PIN”

One point that is very important when carrying out this process is that we must have the SIM card inserted in our device Since, otherwise, the route that we have mentioned above will not appear correctly.



The code that can be seen in the image is generic, so you can use it on any device.

Finally, it should be noted that there is a second, shorter and more generic process that works on all smartphones, which consists of opening the phone application and dialing the following code: * * 04 * Current PIN * New PIN * New PIN # and pressing the button to initiate the call. For example, in the case that we want to change from 1234 to 2356 it would look something like this: ** 04 * 1234 * 2356 * 2356 #.