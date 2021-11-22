Most of the time notifications need to be kept and our activated devices, since through it we can be attentive to when we receive an alert, message, call or other thing that is of importance to us.

That is why in this tutorial we are going to teach you how to customize notifications on your Windows 10 computer and how can you place a song which is to your liking as notification.

What are the steps to modify the Windows 10 notification sound?

Right now we will see how to customize the notification sounds on your Windows 10 computer without any problem and you can edit it with sounds other than the default. But to change the sounds and add others, they will have to be in ‘.WAV’ format because otherwise the computer or the system will not recognize the audio to use it as notification.

When you already have the sound you want to use at hand, you will have to specifically locate it in a respective folder for these sounds. To do this you have to enter the ‘File Explorer’ of your computer and in the left side panel you are going to click on ‘Computer’ and then on ‘Local disk’. Here you have to enter a folder called ‘Windows’ and then you will see another folder called ‘Media’, here you will leave the sounds you want for notifications.

Now that you have done this, comes the process to place said sound as a notification. The first thing you will do is go to windows control panel. Now, among the series of actions that you will see in this list, press the one that says sound, this is among the last and has an icon of a speaker. When you enter there press the option called ‘Sound’ which would be option number three.

In this menu in which you located will be each one of the settings for sounds and notifications. This will be projected as a list, in this window what matters to us is to enter the option called ‘Notification’. Here you will be able to change the default sound for the one you have already added to that folder that we mentioned at the beginning. Then, you just have to click on apply and then on accept, and the changes will be made.

Where can I download sounds for PC notifications?

If you do not know where you can download notification sounds for your computer, you will be happy to know that if you have Windows 10 you can download it from Microsoft’s official website. You can also search it from the Windows virtual store, there are a great infinity of sounds that will serve as notifications.

How is the notification sound of Google Chrome changed?

If instead you want to change the notification sounds of the Google Chrome browser, you will have to download an extension to help you with this customization. When you have already downloaded any of the extensions that this browser recommends, you will be able to choose the sounds you want to use in your browser depending on the case in which you need them.

What should I do to put a song as a Windows 10 notification?

If you want to customize the notifications by placing a song that is one of your favorites, you will only have to download a sound converter. With this you will be able to change a song from MP3 to ‘WAV’ format and then for the same process that we explain to you. change windows notifications.

How to set the volume of the different sounds on my Windows 10 PC?

To adjust the sound of the notifications you will only have to go down to the lower task bar of the screen. There will be a horn icon that you will click, now there will be an option that says mixer. In this little menu you will be able to choose the volume you want for notifications or if you want to silence the sound for a while.