How to change the name of a vehicle (transfer) in the DGT without having to leave home

When a sale is made between individuals, the buyer has the obligation to put the purchased vehicle in his name. Normally these procedures are delegated to agencies, but it is possible to carry out all the paperwork online. Advancement that is not very easy.

There is an alternative to paying a manager and having to go to a Traffic Headquarters to deliver papers and request an appointment – they do not attend without it. The Administration is modernizing – in its own way – and it is possible to carry out all the procedures without leaving home, but you have to add an asterisk to this.

We need a computer with an Internet connection, some means to identify ourselves with the Administration, a scanner, bank card or checking account, the application [email protected], and another autonomic that usually work exclusively on Windows. On the other hand, we will need exactly the same papers that they would ask us in Traffic.

As a reminder, a transfer between individuals implies a sale contract signed by both parties, with a photocopy of the DNI of those involved, the payment of the Property Transfer Tax -or justify its exemption- and that the vehicle is administratively in order: no Unpaid charges or penalties, with the IVTM up to date, with the ITV in force (this is not mandatory, unless we want to circulate with it), etc.

Photography: Pixabay

Once the sale is made, the seller has to make a notification of sale before the DGT so that from that moment on no liability is incurred because the buyer is fined or does something that could get him into trouble. The rest of the procedures are done by the seller -or representative of the same- and has 30 business days from the sale.

The transfer (ITP) must be paid by the buyer, another thing is that this cost is agreed in another way, but legally it is always the first

The DGT is going to request us the sales contract or the invoice (if it is acquired from a professional, in addition to their tax identification card), the proof of having paid the Patrimonial Transfer Tax or of being exempt (as a purchase from a professional), the buyer’s ID, and a registration certificate per day. The latter is requested from the town hall where you are registered.

Each of the mentioned documents must be in multi-page PDF format, you cannot send several images, nor an Office document -or similar-. In addition, there are size restrictions to be met, so export to compressed PDF if they contain images or the information is scanned.

Different forms of digital identification

Previous steps

First of all, to identify ourselves with the Administration we have several modalities:

These last two, [email protected], require registration and have a mobile phone. The Electronic Certificate FNMT It requires having previously identified in the Treasury, Police or Social Security and a knowledge of computer science superior to the average -word of technical engineer-. The DNIe It is the easiest and most practical if we have a smart card reader and we remember the PIN with which we were issued the DNI.

Some municipalities can extend the certificate of registration from its electronic headquarters, for which you have to use one of the previous methods, or go in person during office hours and request it. The latter may or may not be the fastest.

Regarding the contract of saleIt can be signed “analogically” or with a digital signature system recognized by the Administration. All pages must be signed. The DGT itself has a model of a sales contract, but we offer you our alternative as well. For professional purchases, there must be a bill with detailed VAT and identification of buyer and seller.

The ITP can be self-assessed online, or the paper form can be prepared for physical presentation

The most complicated part is the settlement of the ITP when the sale is between individuals. No, you cannot pay from the Electronic Headquarters of the Tax Agency, you have to go to the Autonomous Communities. For example, in the Community of Madrid It can be done online, by phone or in person. Suppose we want the first.

They will ask us to scan the vehicle documentation, proof of payment of the IVTM, and a copy of the sale contract

For this autonomy you have to download a help program that requires Windows and electronic identification for its electronic presentation (DNIe or Digital Certificate). It is also possible to prepare the form for payment at a participating bank branch. Payment can be made electronically and does not involve a single cent more. We need the proof in PDF.

As a reminder, the ITP will depend on the valuation that the Treasury gives to the vehicle, and that depends on its year of manufacture / registration, make and model; Each autonomy places its tax percentage on the value of the Treasury. The help program calculates everything, and if it is not a very rare model, you only need the chassis number, registration number, date of first registration … all that comes in the papers.

Electronic application submission at the DGT

When we have managed to collect all the documents we will be ready for the presentation of request for change of vehicle ownership or transfer in the Electronic Headquarters of the DGT. We have already paid the ITP, but you have to buy one rate 1.5, which costs 55.12 euros. Don’t panic, this can also be done online. For mopeds the rate is 1.2 (27.75 euros).

For the request we need to provide personal data, the vehicle and the seller, in addition to the previously indicated documents. And all documents require electronic signature with the application [email protected]. If it is not properly installed, and before doing all this, I guarantee you a headache and tons of frustration. If all is well, the attached documents are signed and sent to the electronic registry.

Once all the data has been checked, all the documents being valid and authentic, and the request has been sent, it takes very little time. I attest that a transfer request has been resolved in less than 48 hours, I have not had to see the face of any official or move. But you have to have everything previously indicated, read the instructions and arm yourself with patience.

For some cases we will have to pull the manager, or they are not so simple

The DGT advises us that there are some cases that go beyond the “simplicity” of this article: vehicle sealed or seized, with reservation of title, death of the owner or inheritance, donation of the vehicle, separation / divorce / break with the owner and vehicle from auction.

It is possible to delegate a representative of the buyer to carry out these procedures – in fact, they are usually called managers. Unless it is someone who is dedicated to this professionally, the best advice is … do not ask anyone. It should also be borne in mind that vehicles from the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla require import procedures and the tax rate 4.1 from the DGT (8.59 euros).

A manager charges us the fees, the cost of the ITP (if any) and the Traffic fees

There is no cheaper way to make the transfer than through the Internet, because travel and professional fees are avoided. Of course, going to a manager is always the most comfortable, because they are given scanned or paper documents, and they take care of everything, but they have to live on something. And seeing how tedious the process is, it is understandable to prefer to pay a manager.