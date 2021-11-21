It is likely that on some occasion you have wanted to change the language of your phone, either because it comes in another language than yours or to practice a certain language. Today we show you how you can change it in a very simple way.

How to change the mobile language

Xiaomi includes a multitude of languages ​​in the global version of its devices, that is, all the devices that are currently sold in most of the world, with the exception of certain markets, such as China.

The language affects all the text that is seen on the device, so it is important to understand it, so that we can interpret the notifications and the operating system. To change the language in MIUI you must follow the following steps:





To open “ Settings “

“ Choose the section of “ Additional settings “

“ Select the option “ Language and text input “

“ Then you just have to choose “Idiom“and change to the one you want.

As you see, understanding what you see in the operating system is really simple.