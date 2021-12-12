For many years, the most widely used operating system in the world has been Windows and one of the best versions that has been released of this system is Windows 10 because it collects most of the features of Windows 7, but with a improved look more elegant and simple.

One of the best features is the order and simplicity of the configuration panel from which you will be able to find each of the important configurations that you can make to the system and one of these is the language. Soon we will show you the process so that change the language of your computer No problem.

What can I do to change the language of my Windows 10 without installing packages?

One of the most important issues on our computer is that we can understand the language in which we are going to use it. As most of these computers are imported, they usually come in a language that is not native to our country, so you will have to change it, both the language of the keyboard and the one that Windows will show you on the screen.

But it is likely that you do not want to download any language pack and change it with the ones that the Windows 10 system has already added. So we are going to show you two of the things that you are going to have to do so that you can do the change language on your PC.

Configuration menu Windows 10

One of the sections that you will have to visit to change the language is the configuration menu. To go to the settings you have to enter the Windows menu, this it’s at the bottom of the screen You can also press the WIN key and this menu will open.

Here you are going to look for the ‘Settings’ option, now you will see a series of choices and you are going to click on ‘Time and language’ and then on ‘Language’. Here you will be able to see all the languages ​​that are available in the Windows 10 system, you will only have to choose the one you want to put on your computer and this will be changed automatically.

Another thing that you will need to change on your computer is the date and time that it shows you. It may be that you have moved and you have to change the region on your Windows 10 PC. To do so you have to open the Windows menu and you will go to ‘Settings’. Here you will see the section called ‘Time and language’ and you will enter ‘Date and time’. From there you will be able change your computer’s time zone and the time will be updated automatically.

How to add more default languages ​​or regions in Windows 10?

It is likely that you are trying to change the language of your Windows 10 computer and it does not change or you see the language or region to which you want to configure it. That’s why you’re going to have to download a language pack that is compatible with Windows. So the best option is to download it from the options offered by the same system.

You are going to go to windows start menu which is in the lower left corner. Here you are going to enter configuration, now you will open the time and language option and then the one that says ‘Language’. From here you will have to click on an option called ‘Add a language’ and after you select it you will click on ‘Options’.

In this series of options you will have one that says ‘Download language pack’. When you press it, it will start to discharge. When the download is complete you have to go back to the list of languages ​​and there already you will be able to choose the language that you want Windows to display on your computer.

How many times can I change the language on my Windows 10 computer?

The most possible doubt you can have is that you do not know how many times you can change the language of your Windows computer. This is a common Windows setting so there is no limit for you to change it. You can configure the language as many times as you want or if you see it necessary.

For that reason, the language section has a section of favorite languages ​​so you don’t have to search through the list of languages ​​to change them. Another reason why Windows does not have a limit for the number of times you can change the language is because the computer can have several users for several people in the house to use. So any of them may need to change language to use the PC more freely.