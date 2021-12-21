We just bought a brand new monitor with a refresh rate to fly in our favorite games. This will make our system also obtain a greater fluidity, in addition to a feeling of rejection and hatred towards 60 Hz. Although these types of monitors generally require little configuration today to start them up, it is always good to know what resources we have as users.

In this article we show you how to change the refresh rate of your monitor through Windows 11, an operating system that has made it even easier to modify this parameter.

Change monitor frequency in Windows 11

Although the procedure is similar to what has already been seen in Windows 10, Microsoft makes things even easier for us to change the frequency rate of our monitor. To do this, we must access the configuration menu of Windows 11 and enter the section of ‘System’.





Once in this menu, we must select the option of ‘Screen’. Here, as usual, we have all the options related to our monitor. We will have the possibility to adjust the brightness, the night light, activate the HDR if our monitor is compatible, or even modify the scale, resolution and arrangement of our monitors, if we have more than one.

In our case we will focus on changing the update frequency of our screen. To do this we must select the option ‘Advanced display’, which is found by sliding down a bit.





Already in this section, we will see some specifications of our monitor, as well as the controller to which it is connected. Our intention here is to modify the update frequency, an option that we see at the bottom of this menu.

In case we see that our monitor is not working at the maximum refresh rate that it supports, or that we simply want to modify this value, we simply have to access the drop-down of this option and select the one we want.





We can change this option if our monitor supports high refresh rates. In addition, to make sure, once these steps have been carried out, It is also convenient to enter the configuration panel of our graphic controller, either NVIDIA or AMD, and activate the G-SYNC and FreeSync functions respectively, if our monitor is compatible with these technologies.