Microsoft has many products on the market that have been successful. Over the years, despite the great competitors it has had, its users remain loyal. One of these products is Outlook, if you need to edit some personal data of your account, as the date of birth you must continue reading to the end.

The Outlook email manager provides its users with communication with millions of people around the world through electronic messages. The main and original function of this manager, is to send and receive emails, as well as its storage.

However, as the needs of the people increased, its developers incorporated other elements such as the synchronization of the application with the calendar, contacts and tasks of the interested party.

This application can be used on different equipment, from computers to mobiles. Therefore, if you want to see the date of birth that is registered in your account, you only have to log in to access the inbox. Once there you will see your name and your profile photo, if you display the tab You can click on the personal information section.

If for some reason you need to change your date of birth in your Outlook account, you should not worry because it will be something very complicated. On the contrary, its process is very easy, you just have to have your account address and password.

When you start your account and you are in the inbox, you should locate your profile information that is near the photo. When you display the account settings tab, you can click on the section: Personal information. The system will ask you to re-enter the password in order to edit your data.

Although some think that this information is only used for others to congratulate you on your birthday, in reality in Outlook it can be useful to increase the security measures of your account of mails. With it, you can prevent people outside your person from violating the information you send or receive from others.

There are several reasons for taking the time to correctly place our personal data in our email account. One of them is that sometimes you may have problems to enter your account, possibly due to a hacker trying to prevent you from doing this to steal your information.

Therefore, if your security measures are backed by the correct information of your personal data, the system will not allow it. Now if the problem is because you forgot your account password, Microsoft will use this information to validate your login.

Due to the information you handle within the application, it is always advisable to make a backup, in order to back up all content. With this, you can be sure that if you lose the device with which you use Outlook frequently, you can recover everything you have in the account.

Parental control in minors

Another reason that may justify the change of date of birth, is the mistake you made when opening the account of one of your children. If your little one is under 13 years old, the system will ask you to activate parental control to control the information handled in that account.

If you are a responsible parent you will surely want monitor what your children do on the InternetYou should even be aware that they do not alter their personal data in order to access pages or applications that are not appropriate for their age.

With this in mind, Outlook will request that parents log into Microsoft’s permission management to edit the child’s personal information. Only then can the identity and age of the person be verified.

Regulation of advertising content

Advertisements are usually placed on most websites, applications and pages on the Internet. These advertisers often play an important role in the monetization of these sites, however many of these advertising content are not acts for minors.

Therefore, as an act of responsibility towards society, Microsoft developers established that the accounts of minors have a security system that prevents ads not suitable for children from being filtered.

For this act of responsibility to be effective, the help and supervision of the parents is needed, who must provide the correct information about the minor and ensure that it does not change them. Only in this way can the application ensure that it safeguards the healthy development of adolescents. Content regulation it is applied until the age of majority is reached.