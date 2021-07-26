A few years ago, specifically with the arrival of iOS 12, we saw the appearance of the so-called Memoji for the first time. In this case, they are small personalized stickers that allow you to express yourself in a more natural way than using the classic emoticons, taking into account that they include facial features of each person.

Memoji can be easily created from any iPhone or iPad, and each year they are slightly improved by Apple with new versions of the operating system. But nevertheless, Today they do not allow you to officially change the color of the shirt that these cartoons make up, although thanks to this simple trick you will be able to change the color of the clothes of any Memoji directly without installing anything on your device.

<br>



Know more: How to create Memojis for your iPhone contacts



Change the color of your Memoji’s T-shirt with this simple trick

As we mentioned, although it may be something illogical, the truth is that today the possibility of making the change in the color of the Memoji clothes does not appear, despite the fact that in many of them it is shown later. However, this is not to indicate that it cannot.

In order to achieve this, the idea is to change the color of the accessories, since even if none is used on the final results, the color of the Memoji shirt is also modified. In this way, to customize the color, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the Messages app and enter any conversation or start a new one. On the bottom, select the Memoji button to access all options. Now, choose the Memoji you want to modify and then on the left, click on the three dots button. A new options menu will open for the selected Memoji, where you should select the option «Edit». Then at the top scroll until you reach the option called Headwear. No need to choose any, edit the color. You can use any of the ones that are shown by default or add the one you want.

<br>



Know more: How to use Memojis in a FaceTime video call on iPhone or iPad



Once you save the Memoji, you will see how in the list of those that are available the color of the shirt and the rest of the clothes will have changed to the one you have selected in the list, even if you do not use any accessories for the head. In this way, you can use the emoticons in the message application or in any other application and the color you have selected for the shirt will be kept at all times.