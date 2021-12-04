In the event that you can still use the touch panel, the first thing we should do is make a backup. To do it on an Android, we will enter Settings> Advanced> Backup. If you have an iPhone we must access Settings> click on our profile> iCloud> Copy to iCloud.

In the event that your phone’s screen is totally unusable, then our best option will be to connect our device to the PC. There, we can get all the most important files from our Android to the computer. As we will do with an Apple phone, although it will be easier to use iTunes to make a security backup.

What you need

Once we know that the first of all is to know the risk it has and that we will have to make a security backup to continue having the most important files in the terminal, it is time to know what we will need to replace a broken smartphone screen. Although there will not be many elements that we will use.

Sometimes we can find offers that offer us both a new panel and the tools that we will need to carry out the replacement. However, not all products will come with these. So we will need to have our own toolkit in which we should have the following elements:

Mini screwdrivers

Plastic tweezers.

A pick.

Cutter or knife.

Hair dryer or heat gun.

For example, we can find different products that offer us most of these elements that we have mentioned, as is the case with this option of the E Durable brand that It will cost us 23.99 euros.

Replacement screen

Now that we have the necessary tools, the other important element will be to get a replacement touchpad. Of course, we must be careful, since not all types will work for your mobile device. So you must ensure that it is fully compatible. In this case, we recommend you go to specialized pages that are in charge of precisely selling this type of spare part for the smartphone, either online or in a physical store.

How to change it

We have to know that the repair, as we said, will be somewhat complicated due to the fact that we will have to open the terminal. However, we must bear in mind that it will also depend on the model you have. So we will explain what you will have to do step by step.

Open the phone

The first thing will be to turn off the mobile device. It should be taken into account that, when opening the smartphone, the seal could be damaged, so we must be careful and act as follows. Check if you have any type of screw somewhere on the edges of the device, if so, you will have to remove them.

After, apply heat with a dryer around the screen. Of course, we should not exceed the temperature, since we could damage other components. This step will help us soften the adhesive on the panel. Depending on the type of terminal, we can proceed to directly remove the screen, while in other cases we must start by removing the rear panel. In general, we can tell if it is one way or another, when we see that there is the possibility of inserting a pick or cutter between the frame and the touch panel.

For example, in the iPhone it will always be by directly removing the screen, while in the case of Samsung we must first remove the back of the terminal. Also, it will depend on whether the panel is curved or not.

Therefore, we must stick a suction cup in the area of ​​the lower or upper screen and pull gently, since that is where we will introduce the pick, and then move it around all the edges of the panel to remove the adhesive. If you find that it is too difficult in some parts, try applying heat again.

Remove the screen

After this, we will have to remove the chassis that contains the front frame panel or the bezel and glass assembly by unscrewing a batch of screws. Then we will have to separate the damaged glass from the bezel or the front frame. We recommend wearing gloves in case the process requires breaking the touch panel even more.

After, having completely detached the panel from the terminal, or the back, we must have be careful with phone connections. That is, we must remove any set of connectors from the screen. Normally, we will find the connection of the camera, the screen, the touch of the terminal and it could also be that we have the connection to the fingerprint sensor.

However, remember well, or sign up, where you will have to reconnect said cable, because then we will have to connect it in the same way in the spare part that we have bought.

Install the new panel

Then we will remove the seal from the new panel. Then, remove the plate that comes in the broken screen, which is responsible for dissipating the heat of the device touch glass of the terminal, in addition to holding it. Here, we may have to remove both the selfie camera and the top speaker of the terminal.

Then, we will place the new panel and we will place the sheet that we had previously removed. In addition, we will have to add the selfie camera and the speaker again as it was previously. Here, we will recommend you write everything down on a panel or take photos of how each internal element of the mobile was placed. Also, if it has a physical Home button, we must remove it to place it on the new panel.

Finally, we will only have to reconnect everything. AND, eye with the connections, so as not to damage the resistances inside, since by touching them we could make it stop working completely. Before fitting the screen, we recommend you test that everything works correctly.