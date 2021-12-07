With the adaptive, you will be able to change to the night theme that you have chosen when the luminosity is lower than the percentage that you indicate from 0 to 100. If instead of automatic mode, you will topics You will have the option to choose the night or dark mode to have it at all times.

Customize chats

If you want to personalize your chats in the instant messaging app, you can do it with themes and wallpapers, you can even adapt them to your liking, so we will tell you how you can do to see your chats with new eyes. In addition, you will be able to differentiate according to the people with whom you speak.

Topics

Telegram themes allow you adapt communications to your liking, but also differentiate conversations from a more visual perspective. Therefore, if you want to change the appearance of your conversations and you are not sure how, you can achieve it with its topics. One of its main advantages is that you can choose one for all people or do it from the chat itself so that each one of them has a different appearance.

We will tell you how you can change the themes from the settings of your phone and from the chat itself. If you want to do it in groups, you will only have the option of settings since it cannot be done from the conversation itself.

From the settings

If you want to activate the themes in Telegram, you just have to go to the options, in Settings, then give Chats on Android or Appearance on iOS, and where Theme appears you can choose between classic, day, dark, night and arctic. The classic is the one that usually comes by default, and probably the one you have if you have never changed it. The day and arctic ones are lighter and more illuminated, while the dark and night ones are not and they may be the most recommended to rest your eyes more if you use the screens a lot.

From the chat itself

If you want to change the topic from the chat you are in, just give the 3 points that you will find at the top of the page and click change colors. Once this is done, you can choose a topic from among those that appear or, if you prefer, you can remove the topic that you have put without a topic. On the other hand, you can activate the night mode if you click on the moon that appears on the screen, just above the themes, and again on the other themes if you click on the image of the sun. If you are not convinced by any option, you can indicate that you do not want to establish a topic, and if you are interested in one, remember to give Apply theme after having chosen it.

Bottom

You can also change it in Telegram from the chat settings of your phone or computer (in the latter case the options are somewhat more limited). We are going to tell you how establish them by default or personalized from your mobile step by step and you will even have the option to share them with whoever you want.

We must also emphasize that, from the Web, In general settings you can change Chat Background and from there upload the image you want, choose a color (among the usual ones or in the color palette) or the one you want. You can make it blurry. If you have an iOS device, the option is under Appearance and then Chat Background.

Default backgrounds

From your phone, you must go to settings, chats and give deep chat. You can choose between the images in your gallery to personalize your chats with a photo that means something to you, you also have several colors that you can choose between and you can choose the that appear by default. In this case, what interests us is this last option. To do this, you just have to keep doing scroll on the page until you find the one you like best. You have different possibilities, but choose only one, since if you select more, the share or delete arrow will appear at the top.

Once you have chosen the one that interests you, its preview so you can check that it is just as you wanted, and you can even select that it looks blurred or moving (it will move with your movements). If that’s what you were looking for, hit establish background and start enjoying it.

If you have made your own creations or someone has sent you one and you want to keep the ones that were by default, you go down the page. You just have to click to reset the chat funds.

Photos and custom backgrounds

In the same settings options, as we have already told you, there is the option to select photos. In this way, you can use a photo from your gallery as an image in your chats. You just have to go to Settings, Chats and Change chat background to find the option to choose from gallery. You give it there and several folders will appear to choose from, open one and select the photo that interests you. If you want to add a photo that is not in your gallery, all you have to do is download it for it to appear there. If someone has sent you one by Telegram and you do not have to save them by default in the gallery, you will have to go to the photo to download it.

Once you give the image of your gallery that interests you, the preview will appear with the options of gradient and motion. If you press one of them, you will see how it looks. The first with the gradient effect and in the other you will appreciate how the photo moves with you. When you have made your decision, if you click to set, you will start to see the chats with the image you have chosen.

To make your custom backgrounds, you just have to choose a color. Once you have done it, if you give the pattern you have several options within the color and you can change its intensity. The moving option will also appear. To unlock the animation You have to choose between 3 and 4 colors and then add the pattern to give it more style. You can share your own creations with family and friends, or use them yourself.

Other settings

To further personalize your user experience, you will find other settings that may be interesting to you, such as the ones mentioned below. They can be useful for the different needs you may have, such as adapting the message options to your liking, increasing the font size if you see it small, automatically saving the images, managing the emojis easily and much more.