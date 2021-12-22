The new version of Safari for iOS 15 and iOS 15.2 includes new features that go beyond the new position of the search bar or privacy improvements. Apple’s browser, in fact, adds some interesting customization features, such as the ability to choose what content appears on the home screen or change the background of the main page for some Apple designs or even for his own photographs. Not sure how to modify the appearance of the browser on your iPhone or iPad? Follow these steps.

To change the background of the main page of Safari it is necessary, first of all, to open a new window or close those open tabs. Then go to the bottom of the home page and click on the ‘Edit’ button that appears on the screen. A new options menu will open where it is possible to modify, for example, which sections appear on the main tab. The option we are looking for is the call “Background image”.

Check the box to configure the background images and select the one you like the most. If you are not convinced by any of the nine that Safari offers, you can always add an image from your gallery. For it, click on the ‘+’ button that appears right in front of the rest of the images. Accept the permissions and select an image from your gallery. Safari adjusts it automatically, so there’s no need to crop or resize it.

Of course, make sure that the photo is in a vertical orientation. In this way, Safari will not crop important areas or enlarge the image, a process that can cause it to appear blurry or lose quality. In any case, you can always select a different image by clicking on the photo preview. Finally, to confirm the action, click on the ‘X’ icon that appears at the top of the screen.

How to change the location of Safari’s search bar and tabs

Beyond the possibility of changing the background image on iPhone, iPad or Mac, Safari also allows you to reverse the layout of the new search bar and tabs. By default, this is shown at the bottom of the screen, but placing it back in the upper area is a really simple process if you follow the following steps.

Access the settings from your iPhone and look for the Safari options

from your iPhone and look for the Safari options Then scroll down to the section called ‘ Tabs ‘.

‘. Choose the option ‘ Single tab ‘

‘ By last, access Safari. You will see that the tab now appears at the top of the screen, as in previous versions.